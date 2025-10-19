SinyallerBölümler
Arun Muthu Kumaran

Fortune9

Arun Muthu Kumaran
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
0%
MEXAtlantic-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
0
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Welcome to Fortune 9, a professional MT5 signal service led by Dr. Arun, combining technical precision, disciplined execution, and a structured risk–reward framework.


Every trade is selected through a multi-confirmation process that integrates directional bias, market structure alignment, and price reaction at high-value zones. The system focuses on quality over quantity, identifying asymmetric setups with clearly defined risk and logical exits.


Trade entries are not random — they are based on measured momentum shifts and institutional price behavior, allowing consistent capture of short- to medium-term trends while minimizing drawdowns.


Position sizing and exposure are managed dynamically to preserve equity during volatility while maximizing profit potential during high-probability conditions.


Fortune 9 is built for traders who seek transparency, reliability, and consistent performance — not hype.

Each signal reflects a balance of technical accuracy, patience, and precision timing — the foundation of sustainable trading.


Fortune 9 — Engineering Fortune through Precision.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.19 06:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.19 06:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.19 06:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
