Nikita Eremin

Large Language Model Trader

Nikita Eremin
0 inceleme
62 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 -1%
FINAM-AO
1:1
  • Büyüme
  • Portföy değeri
  • Varlık
  • Portföy
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
46
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
16 (34.78%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
30 (65.22%)
En iyi işlem:
81.00 RUB
En kötü işlem:
-106.69 RUB
Brüt kâr:
398.18 RUB (398 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-844.47 RUB (712 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (62.16 RUB)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
126.00 RUB (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
37.67%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.84%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.90
Alış işlemleri:
26 (56.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
20 (43.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.47
Beklenen getiri:
-9.70 RUB
Ortalama kâr:
24.89 RUB
Ortalama zarar:
-28.15 RUB
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-296.51 RUB)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-296.51 RUB (10)
Aylık büyüme:
0.08%
Algo alım-satım:
8%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
483.88 RUB
Maksimum:
493.14 RUB (0.99%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.99% (493.14 RUB)
Varlığa göre:
0.17% (16.10 RUB)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
RMU4 37
AFLT 8
BRU4 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
RMU4 -7
AFLT 0
BRU4 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
RMU4 -235
AFLT -78
BRU4 -1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +81.00 RUB
En kötü işlem: -107 RUB
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +62.16 RUB
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -296.51 RUB

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FINAM-AO" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I connected the terminal to a locally located LLM through a chain

MQL5 Expert --> Local Python Server --> Local LM Studio with a loaded model https://huggingface.co/openai/gpt-oss-20b

It is currently traded only on the MOEX and only on Aeroflot, but I will expand it in the future

Signal for my own observation

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 20/10/25

At the moment, 100 candles are being transferred on the H4 timeframe. This gives you a story in about 16 days. I would like to transfer more, for example, for the last 3 months. I'll redo it.

-------------------------------------------------------------------- 21/10/25

I started transmitting 300 candlesticks on the H4 timeframe, but the context turned out to be too long and led to an error on the LLM, so I temporarily switched to the IBM4 Granite 4H Tiny model. This model doesn't have the ability to think, so I need to consider upgrading the hardware. Currently, 40GB of memory isn't enough to work and maintain the LLM infrastructure simultaneously. I'll keep the system running until the end of the week and then collect statistics. In the next update, I will send information about the last five trades to the LLM.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.21 20:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.21 19:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.18 09:45
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 6 days. This comprises 1.4% of days out of the 430 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of the 430 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.18 09:45
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
