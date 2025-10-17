SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Galigol 2
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Galigol 2

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
1.58 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
5.20 USD (585 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (5.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.20 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
2.84
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
2 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
1.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.30 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
3.47%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 585
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.58 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.20 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.87 × 415
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live05
7.05 × 22
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
Hankotrade-Live
12.75 × 73
ICMarketsSC-Live09
14.36 × 111
Alpari-Nano
14.79 × 643
Ava-Demo
19.00 × 1
3 daha fazla...
- Stop losses and make profits on all trades.
- Very low DD
- minimum account $100.
- It is strongly recommended to use accounts with tight spreads: Raw Spread or ECN.
- With this signal you can sleep easy.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.17 13:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.17 13:31
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.17 13:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.17 13:31
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
