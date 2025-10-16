- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.ra
|214
|CADJPY.ra
|3
|EURUSD.ra
|2
|AUDUSD.ra
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.ra
|139
|CADJPY.ra
|4
|EURUSD.ra
|-11
|AUDUSD.ra
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.ra
|-6.6K
|CADJPY.ra
|188
|EURUSD.ra
|-23
|AUDUSD.ra
|-11
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RadexMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
🔱 Signal Description – Gold Focused Strategy (XAU/USD Only)
Welcome to my Gold Trading Signal (XAU/USD) – a carefully managed strategy focused on consistency, low drawdown, and stable growth.
💎 Main Features:
-
Trades only XAU/USD (Gold) – no other pairs.
-
Pure manual and semi-automated strategy with strong risk control.
-
Focus on technical analysis, trend confirmation, and session-based entries.
-
Low-risk approach suitable for both small and medium accounts.
⚖️ Recommended Minimum Balance & Lot Size:
|Account Balance (USD)
|Lot Size
|300
|0.01
|1000
|0.02
|3000
|0.03
|5000
|0.05
|10000
|0.10
💰 Leverage: Recommended 1:500
📈 Target: Steady monthly growth with controlled risk
🕒 Trading Time: London & New York sessions
🛑 Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed and dynamic levels depending on market volatility
⚠️ Notes:
-
Use the recommended balance-to-lot ratio for optimal performance.
-
Avoid manual interference while copying the signal.
-
VPS hosting is strongly advised for 24/7 connection.
Join now and grow your account safely with disciplined Gold trading! ✨