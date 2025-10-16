SinyallerBölümler
Ashan Shyaminda Ariyasinghe Bandara Saramaru Mohottalalage

Ash by Gold

Ashan Shyaminda Ariyasinghe Bandara Saramaru Mohottalalage
0 inceleme
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
RadexMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
220
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
168 (76.36%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
52 (23.64%)
En iyi işlem:
21.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-133.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 572.42 USD (65 598 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 440.65 USD (72 031 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
78 (764.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
764.97 USD (78)
Sharpe oranı:
0.07
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
14
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
0.20
Alış işlemleri:
145 (65.91%)
Satış işlemleri:
75 (34.09%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
0.60 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.36 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-27.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-162.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-485.70 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
128.87%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
81%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
633.20 USD
Maksimum:
670.24 USD (124.80%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.ra 214
CADJPY.ra 3
EURUSD.ra 2
AUDUSD.ra 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.ra 139
CADJPY.ra 4
EURUSD.ra -11
AUDUSD.ra 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.ra -6.6K
CADJPY.ra 188
EURUSD.ra -23
AUDUSD.ra -11
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +21.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -133 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 78
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +764.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -162.51 USD

🔱 Signal Description – Gold Focused Strategy (XAU/USD Only)

Welcome to my Gold Trading Signal (XAU/USD) – a carefully managed strategy focused on consistency, low drawdown, and stable growth.

💎 Main Features:

  • Trades only XAU/USD (Gold) – no other pairs.

  • Pure manual and semi-automated strategy with strong risk control.

  • Focus on technical analysis, trend confirmation, and session-based entries.

  • Low-risk approach suitable for both small and medium accounts.

⚖️ Recommended Minimum Balance & Lot Size:

Account Balance (USD) Lot Size
300 0.01
1000 0.02
3000 0.03
5000 0.05
10000 0.10

💰 Leverage: Recommended 1:500
📈 Target: Steady monthly growth with controlled risk
🕒 Trading Time: London & New York sessions
🛑 Stop Loss / Take Profit: Fixed and dynamic levels depending on market volatility

⚠️ Notes:

  • Use the recommended balance-to-lot ratio for optimal performance.

  • Avoid manual interference while copying the signal.

  • VPS hosting is strongly advised for 24/7 connection.

Join now and grow your account safely with disciplined Gold trading! ✨


İnceleme yok
