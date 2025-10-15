SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Johan Capital Portfolio
Johan

Johan Capital Portfolio

Johan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 (60.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (40.00%)
En iyi işlem:
398.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-202.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
995.00 USD (12 000 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-404.00 USD (4 000 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
2 (597.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
597.00 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
0.44
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
8 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
5
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.46
Alış işlemleri:
4 (80.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (20.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.46
Beklenen getiri:
118.20 USD
Ortalama kâr:
331.67 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-202.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-404.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-404.00 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
5.91%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
6.00 USD
Maksimum:
404.00 USD (3.89%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 591
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +398.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -202 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +597.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -404.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
193 daha fazla...
I’m Johan, a professional forex trader focused on XAUUSD. After learning from experience (including losses to bad robots and scams), I refined a manual, analyst-driven approach through Trader Family under mentor Tito Hayunanda (provider Johnpaul77). Now I share selected, verified analyst signals for copy-traders via MQL5.

Why copy this signal?
Verified & Transparent — Performance is trackable on MT4 and MQL5. No hidden statements.
Manual, Not Blind Automation — Trades are executed by experienced analysts; I curate and monitor them.
Risk-Control First — Risk per position limited to 2–5%; position sizing and portfolio balance prioritized.
Simple Cost Model — You pay subscription fees for chosen analysts on Trader Family. No profit split. You keep your profits.
Suitable for Passive Investors — Ideal for traders who want exposure to gold/forex without placing trades themselves.

Practical details:
• Recommended minimum start: USD 300 (USD 3,000 suggested for better diversification).
• Monitor your account anytime via MT4 investor access.
• You remain the account owner — deposits & withdrawals at your control.

How to start:

  1. Open an MT4 account and fund it.

  2. Subscribe to my MQL5 signal (link below).

  3. Set copy parameters and confirm risk limits.

  4. Monitor and adjust as needed; I’ll post updates and rationale for major trades.

🔗 [Copy Signal / Subscribe — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337656?source=Site+Signals+My]
If you want a walkthrough (setting lot sizes, copying options), message me and I’ll help you set it up.

Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.15 13:07
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
