- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|591
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
I’m Johan, a professional forex trader focused on XAUUSD. After learning from experience (including losses to bad robots and scams), I refined a manual, analyst-driven approach through Trader Family under mentor Tito Hayunanda (provider Johnpaul77). Now I share selected, verified analyst signals for copy-traders via MQL5.
Why copy this signal?
• Verified & Transparent — Performance is trackable on MT4 and MQL5. No hidden statements.
• Manual, Not Blind Automation — Trades are executed by experienced analysts; I curate and monitor them.
• Risk-Control First — Risk per position limited to 2–5%; position sizing and portfolio balance prioritized.
• Simple Cost Model — You pay subscription fees for chosen analysts on Trader Family. No profit split. You keep your profits.
• Suitable for Passive Investors — Ideal for traders who want exposure to gold/forex without placing trades themselves.
Practical details:
• Recommended minimum start: USD 300 (USD 3,000 suggested for better diversification).
• Monitor your account anytime via MT4 investor access.
• You remain the account owner — deposits & withdrawals at your control.
How to start:
-
Open an MT4 account and fund it.
-
Subscribe to my MQL5 signal (link below).
-
Set copy parameters and confirm risk limits.
-
Monitor and adjust as needed; I’ll post updates and rationale for major trades.
🔗 [Copy Signal / Subscribe — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337656?source=Site+Signals+My]
If you want a walkthrough (setting lot sizes, copying options), message me and I’ll help you set it up.
Risk Disclosure: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Never risk more than you can afford to lose.