Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat

MODB

Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
VantageInternational-Live 8
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (25.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (75.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.50 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.50 USD (500 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.70 USD (1 700 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.50 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.57
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
11 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.80
Alış işlemleri:
2 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.29
Beklenen getiri:
-0.30 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.50 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-1.50 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.50 USD (2)
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.20 USD
Maksimum:
1.50 USD (0.40%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
DJ30 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
DJ30 -1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
DJ30 -1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.50 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.50 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

My signals offer you the opportunity to join a trading system based on professional analysis, precise entry based on price action, and strong trend breaks.

🎯 Don't waste any more time with speculation and experimentation.

Let me trade for you, and let your account grow with me, with experience and a clear strategy.

Get started now and become part of the traders who consistently and confidently make profits.

2025.10.15 04:38 2025.10.15 04:38:41  

Hello, wonderful people. It is preferable to work on a low-spread account. You will find more profits. This works on the Dow Jones.

2025.10.15 04:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.15 04:37
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.15 04:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.15 04:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
