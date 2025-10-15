- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|DJ30
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|DJ30
|-1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|DJ30
|-1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
My signals offer you the opportunity to join a trading system based on professional analysis, precise entry based on price action, and strong trend breaks.
🎯 Don't waste any more time with speculation and experimentation.
Let me trade for you, and let your account grow with me, with experience and a clear strategy.
Get started now and become part of the traders who consistently and confidently make profits.
Hello, wonderful people. It is preferable to work on a low-spread account. You will find more profits. This works on the Dow Jones.