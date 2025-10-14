SinyallerBölümler
Nestor Jose Reyes Rojas

XAUUSDTrades

Nestor Jose Reyes Rojas
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 31%
Axi-US06-Live
1:400
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
63
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
59 (93.65%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (6.35%)
En iyi işlem:
45.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-41.67 USD
Brüt kâr:
192.23 USD (19 238 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-66.41 USD (6 688 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (58.69 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
68.36 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.10%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
64
Ort. tutma süresi:
34 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.32
Alış işlemleri:
62 (98.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (1.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.89
Beklenen getiri:
2.00 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.26 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-16.60 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-54.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-54.16 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
31.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.94 USD
Maksimum:
54.16 USD (11.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.83% (54.16 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.37% (17.72 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
USDJPY 1
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 127
USDJPY -1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 13K
USDJPY -143
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +45.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +58.69 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -54.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US06-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Axi-US17-Live
0.33 × 3
🏆 XAUUSDTrades - Master the Gold Market with 93% Win Rate

Ready to transform your trading? BestGoldTrades is your gateway to the most lucrative market: gold (XAU/USD). With a proven 93% success rate and tested strategies, this signal channel allows you to automatically copy winning trades directly to your MT5.

✨ Why choose BestGoldTrades?

  • 📈 Proven 93% Win Rate
  • 💎 Specialization in XAU/USD (95% of trades)
  • 🎯 Controlled and professional risk management
  • ⚡ Real-time automatic signals
  • 💰 Significant profit potential

Recommended requirements:

  • Starting capital: $500 - $1,000 USD (minimum $400, higher risk)
  • Suggested leverage: 1:300 - 1:500
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

Connect your MT5 account today and start copying high-performance trades. The gold market awaits you with unlimited opportunities. Your financial success is just one click away!

Disclaimer

⚠️ DISCLAIMER

Trading forex, precious metals, and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You acknowledge and agree that:

  • You are fully responsible for your own investment decisions
  • You must control and manage your own risk at all times
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • You may lose some or all of your invested capital
  • The operator of BestGoldTrades channel is NOT responsible for any financial loss or damage
  • You should only trade with capital you can afford to lose
  • It is recommended to seek independent financial advice before trading

By connecting your account and copying these signals, you accept full responsibility for the results of your trades. This service does NOT constitute investment advice.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.15 00:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
