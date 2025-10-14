- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|USDJPY
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|127
|USDJPY
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|USDJPY
|-143
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Axi-US06-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
🏆 XAUUSDTrades - Master the Gold Market with 93% Win Rate
Ready to transform your trading? BestGoldTrades is your gateway to the most lucrative market: gold (XAU/USD). With a proven 93% success rate and tested strategies, this signal channel allows you to automatically copy winning trades directly to your MT5.
✨ Why choose BestGoldTrades?
- 📈 Proven 93% Win Rate
- 💎 Specialization in XAU/USD (95% of trades)
- 🎯 Controlled and professional risk management
- ⚡ Real-time automatic signals
- 💰 Significant profit potential
Recommended requirements:
- Starting capital: $500 - $1,000 USD (minimum $400, higher risk)
- Suggested leverage: 1:300 - 1:500
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
Connect your MT5 account today and start copying high-performance trades. The gold market awaits you with unlimited opportunities. Your financial success is just one click away!
Disclaimer
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
Trading forex, precious metals, and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You acknowledge and agree that:
- You are fully responsible for your own investment decisions
- You must control and manage your own risk at all times
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- You may lose some or all of your invested capital
- The operator of BestGoldTrades channel is NOT responsible for any financial loss or damage
- You should only trade with capital you can afford to lose
- It is recommended to seek independent financial advice before trading
By connecting your account and copying these signals, you accept full responsibility for the results of your trades. This service does NOT constitute investment advice.
