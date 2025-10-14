SinyallerBölümler
Tang Chian

FxSignalM5 Cypto

Tang Chian
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -1%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (50.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (50.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.51 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.04 USD (4 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1.51 USD (3 011 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.04 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.95
Alım-satım etkinliği:
75.69%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.23%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.97
Alış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.03
Beklenen getiri:
-0.74 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.04 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.51 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.47 USD
Maksimum:
1.51 USD (1.37%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.37% (1.51 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.74% (0.81 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1
XRPUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 0
XRPUSD -2
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 4
XRPUSD -3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 9
AmanaCapital-Live
0.00 × 11
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.08 × 154
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.10 × 104
FBS-Real
0.23 × 112
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.33 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.46 × 13
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.55 × 71
NoahGlobal-Server
0.68 × 22
FPMarkets-Live
0.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real8
0.76 × 516
39 daha fazla...
📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal

✅ Who is this for?

  • Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget

  • Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times

  • Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth

💡 Key Features

  • Startup from just USD 100 – affordable entry for everyone

  • Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)

  • Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management

  • Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair

  • 24/7 market monitoring & active trading

  • Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence

  • Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account

👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD

🎯 Performance Targets

  • Maximum drawdown below 30%

  • Average 30% yearly profit

  • Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)

🔑 Why Subscribe?

  • High reliability, stability, and controlled risk

  • Transparent trading records with clear risk management

  • Step-up subscription program:

    • FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers

💵 Minimum Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: USD 100 (recommended USD 200+)

  • Current startup balance: USD 100 | Lot 0.10 (as of 2025-10-15)

🚀 How to Join

  1. Open account here: FBS Partner – Swap-Free XRPUSD

  2. Learn how to subscribe: MQL5 Guide

  3. Setup your copy-trade easily: YouTube Tutorial

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.
Remember:

  • Rule #1: Never lose money.

  • Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.

👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.


