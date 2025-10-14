📊 FxSignalM5 – Smart XRPUSD Manual Trading Signal

✅ Who is this for?

Beginners in Forex or investors with a small budget

Anyone looking to generate passive income and improve lifestyle during tough economic times

Traders who want low capital, moderate risk, and consistent profit growth

💡 Key Features

Startup from just USD 100 – affordable entry for everyone

Manual trading strategy using both technical & fundamental analysis (no robots/EA)

Optimized lot sizing based on real-time capital management

Hedging strategy focused only on XRPUSD pair

24/7 market monitoring & active trading

Gradual scaling plan – start small, grow bigger with confidence

Swap-Free | Leverage 1:500 | FBS Standard Account

👉 Recommended Broker: FBS – Multiple pairs, Swap-Free, includes XRPUSD

🎯 Performance Targets

Maximum drawdown below 30%

Average 30% yearly profit

Trading activity above 90% (depending on market fluctuations)

🔑 Why Subscribe?

High reliability, stability, and controlled risk

Transparent trading records with clear risk management

Step-up subscription program: FxSignalM5 Forex → FxSignalM5 Cypto → FxSignalM5 xV for advanced subscribers



💵 Minimum Requirements

Minimum deposit: USD 100 (recommended USD 200+)

Current startup balance: USD 100 | Lot 0.10 (as of 2025-10-15)

🚀 How to Join

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

This strategy is designed for moderate risk and steady growth, but it is NOT risk-free.

Remember:

Rule #1: Never lose money.

Rule #2: Never forget Rule #1.

👉 Start small, scale up, and grow with FxSignalM5.