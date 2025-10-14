SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gugoasa GIM
George Gugoasa

Gugoasa GIM

George Gugoasa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 27%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
33
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (54.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
15 (45.45%)
En iyi işlem:
159.35 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-47.56 EUR
Brüt kâr:
700.04 EUR (23 077 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-179.55 EUR (16 841 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (426.32 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
426.32 EUR (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.31
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
50.45%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
21
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.17
Alış işlemleri:
14 (42.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
19 (57.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.90
Beklenen getiri:
15.77 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
38.89 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-11.97 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-124.92 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-124.92 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
26.83%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
67.68 EUR
Maksimum:
124.92 EUR (16.50%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.50% (124.92 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 14
EURUSD 11
US500 4
GBPUSD 2
XAUUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 6
EURUSD 237
US500 184
GBPUSD 162
XAUUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 1.4K
EURUSD 858
US500 3.7K
GBPUSD 227
XAUUSD 54
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +159.35 EUR
En kötü işlem: -48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +426.32 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -124.92 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 32
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.68 × 40
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.79 × 61
FusionMarkets-Live
0.96 × 25
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
1.00 × 5
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.12 × 17
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.17 × 30
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.20 × 54
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.23 × 43
Bybit-Live
1.50 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
1.50 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.72 × 298
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.82 × 87
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 34
RHCInvestments-Metadoro
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.09 × 22
DooTechnology-Live
2.17 × 24
Darwinex-Live
2.19 × 47
Coinexx-Live
2.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
2.41 × 2162
69 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Master the Market with Disciplined Precision

Welcome to the Gargasia GM trading signal, a service designed for traders seeking a balanced and methodical approach to the financial markets. Our strategy focuses on identifying high-probability opportunities by combining technical analysis, prudent risk management, and strategic patience.

Why Subscribe to Gargasia GM?

  • Data-Driven Strategy: We don't rely on guesswork. Our signals are generated from a rigorous analysis of market trends, key support and resistance levels, and strategic momentum indicators.

  • Transparent & Reliable: As a provider, my goal is to build trust through transparency. You will have full visibility into all trades executed, including entry, exit, and rationale.

  • Risk-First Mindset: Your capital's safety is our primary concern. Every trade incorporates strict risk management rules, including calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels, to protect against significant drawdowns.

  • Clear & Consistent Communication: I believe in keeping subscribers informed. Updates on market conditions and the reasoning behind specific signals will be provided regularly.

Key Strategy Details:

  • Preferred Instruments: Focused primarily on Major Forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, NASDAQ) and key indices.

  • Trading Style: A swing trading approach that aims to capture medium-term trends, avoiding market noise and unnecessary overtrading.

  • Typical Holding Period: Several hours to several days.

  • Risk per Trade: Carefully managed and typically conservative.

For Optimal Results:

To ensure the best copy-trading experience, it is highly recommended to use a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for 24/7 uninterrupted operation and to align your account balance and leverage with the provider's settings for volume copying accuracy.

Ready to elevate your trading? Subscribe now and let Gargasia GM be your guide in the dynamic world of financial markets.

Disclaimer: Trading financial markets involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.14 17:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gugoasa GIM
Ayda 30 USD
27%
0
0
USD
2.1K
EUR
3
0%
33
54%
100%
3.89
15.77
EUR
16%
1:30
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.