Anesh Abdi Mohamed

UpperTradeFX GOLD

Anesh Abdi Mohamed
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
111
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
61 (54.95%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
50 (45.05%)
En iyi işlem:
9.92 USD
En kötü işlem:
-13.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
123.97 USD (10 661 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-95.98 USD (5 634 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (15.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
42.79 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
3.29%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.04%
En son işlem:
22 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
111
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.75
Alış işlemleri:
55 (49.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
56 (50.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.29
Beklenen getiri:
0.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
11 (-11.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-14.24 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.12%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
37.45 USD
Maksimum:
37.45 USD (7.49%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.50% (37.45 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.51% (12.69 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 44
XAUEUR 38
XAUGBP 29
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -3
XAUEUR 10
XAUGBP 21
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
XAUEUR 2.2K
XAUGBP 1.8K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +9.92 USD
En kötü işlem: -14 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +15.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.57 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.22 × 155
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.26 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.93 × 1605
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.97 × 606
FPMarkets-Live2
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
1.19 × 139
SaracenInc-Live
1.50 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.64 × 102
RoboForex-ECN
1.66 × 79
Exness-Real9
1.89 × 226
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.94 × 31
FusionMarkets-Live 2
2.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
2.00 × 8
Exness-Real6
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real29
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
2.42 × 55
Exness-Real20
2.54 × 521
24 daha fazla...
UpperTradeFX – XAUUSD Automated System

Fully automated EA with built-in Stop Loss

Min. balance: $100

Key Features:

Steady capital growth over time

Smart lot scaling as account grows

Low & controlled drawdown (very safe mode)

Long-term, patient growth model

Works best with Reliable Brokers, Tight Spread, Fast Order Execution.


Join Here:

📲 Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

🌍 More signals & platforms: solo.to/uppertradefx


UpperTradeFX – Fixed SL, Smart Growth

My trading strategy is based on multiple Forex pairs and gold. The system does not rely on a single instrument, which helps diversify risk. Pairs traded include major and minor ones such as GBPUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD (gold), and more.

  • Stop Loss (SL): Every trade is protected with a fixed stop loss.
  • Take Profit (TP): Flexible. Some trades target a 1:1 risk/reward ratio, while others extend up to 1:3 depending on market conditions.
  • Consistency: Each trade follows strict money management rules with risk carefully controlled.
  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended).
  • Broker Requirements: Tight spreads are recommended to maximize profit potential.
  • Leverage: 1:500 or lower (sufficient as long as all trades can be opened).
  • Safety First: The strategy is designed to minimize drawdown and focus on consistent growth.

💡 Extra Benefit: Subscribers can also activate a PaybackFX account to receive cashback rebates while trading, which adds an additional stream of profit on top of the signal performance.

👉 Note: Please also check my other signals on MQL5. I provide different strategies under different accounts, so you can choose the one that best matches your trading style and goals.


I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.

Telegram: @UpperTradeFX

More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx



İnceleme yok
2025.10.16 07:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 05:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 05:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 05:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.16 04:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 04:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 04:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.16 03:57
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.16 03:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.16 03:57
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 11:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 11:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.14 11:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 11:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 11:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
