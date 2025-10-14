SinyallerBölümler
Ruslan Khafizov

Chewbacca87

Ruslan Khafizov
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
6
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
13.28 UST
En kötü işlem:
0.00 UST
Brüt kâr:
51.75 UST (4 471 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.60 UST
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (51.75 UST)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
51.75 UST (6)
Sharpe oranı:
2.47
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.28%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
29 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
142.08
Alış işlemleri:
6 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
86.25
Beklenen getiri:
8.63 UST
Ortalama kâr:
8.63 UST
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 UST
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 UST)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 UST (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.36 UST
Maksimum:
0.36 UST (0.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 UST)
Varlığa göre:
12.82% (259.28 UST)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUEUR+ 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUEUR+ 51
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUEUR+ 4.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.28 UST
En kötü işlem: -0 UST
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +51.75 UST
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 UST

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Bybit-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I have extensive experience trading XAUEUR (Gold vs Euro), specializing in analyzing price movements and executing trades based on both technical and fundamental factors.

My trading approach focuses on identifying key support and resistance levels, monitoring macroeconomic indicators that influence gold and the euro, and applying disciplined risk management strategies.

Over time, I’ve developed a deep understanding of gold’s correlation with inflation trends, central bank policies, and market sentiment.

I primarily trade using a combination of short- to medium-term strategies, relying on chart patterns, momentum indicators, and market structure analysis.

My trading objectives are centered around consistency, precision, and risk control, ensuring that every trade aligns with a clear plan and predefined parameters.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.14 07:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 06:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.14 06:50
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.14 06:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 06:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
