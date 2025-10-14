- Büyüme
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Bybit-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
I have extensive experience trading XAUEUR (Gold vs Euro), specializing in analyzing price movements and executing trades based on both technical and fundamental factors.
My trading approach focuses on identifying key support and resistance levels, monitoring macroeconomic indicators that influence gold and the euro, and applying disciplined risk management strategies.
Over time, I’ve developed a deep understanding of gold’s correlation with inflation trends, central bank policies, and market sentiment.
I primarily trade using a combination of short- to medium-term strategies, relying on chart patterns, momentum indicators, and market structure analysis.
My trading objectives are centered around consistency, precision, and risk control, ensuring that every trade aligns with a clear plan and predefined parameters.
