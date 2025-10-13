- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|23
|EURUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|35
|EURUSD
|-9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|-171
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ForexTime-Live01
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 36
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 26
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 20
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 32
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.00 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXView-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 5
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 9
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 7
|
CudraniaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
RoboMarkets-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 21
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
💥 REAL TRADERS. REAL RESULTS. 💥
📈 Join a community of real traders — no robots, no algorithms, just human analysis and experience at work.
We completely reject automated trading because we believe only human logic, intuition, and market understanding can truly read the charts and make smart decisions.
🔥 Copy our signals and see how real market professionals operate.
💰 Minimum deposit: $500
🎯 No hype. No “AI magic.” Just real people making real profits with discipline and strategy.
👉 Trust experience. Follow our trades and trade like a pro.
#ForexSignals #RealTraders #HumanTrading #NoRobots #CopyOurTrades
