Tamas Molnar

Amigo Gold Boos

Tamas Molnar
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
25
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
16 (64.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (36.00%)
En iyi işlem:
16.10 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-8.11 EUR
Brüt kâr:
69.03 EUR (36 825 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-46.20 EUR (22 558 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (19.48 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
21.31 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.24%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
17.32%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
25
Ort. tutma süresi:
24 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.65
Alış işlemleri:
23 (92.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (8.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.49
Beklenen getiri:
0.91 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.31 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-5.13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-35.32 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-35.32 EUR (6)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.56 EUR
Maksimum:
35.32 EUR (4.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.36% (35.32 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
10.26% (78.36 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 23
EURUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 35
EURUSD -9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD -171
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.10 EUR
En kötü işlem: -8 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +19.48 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -35.32 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-Pro" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ForexTime-Live01
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 36
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 26
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 20
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 32
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.00 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
FXView-Live
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 5
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 9
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 7
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 4
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
RoboMarkets-ECN
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 3
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 21
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
177 daha fazla...
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Amigo Gold Boos
Ayda 35 USD
3%
0
0
USD
785
EUR
1
0%
25
64%
61%
1.49
0.91
EUR
10%
1:500
Kopyala

