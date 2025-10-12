SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Mutual Quant Fund
Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian

Mutual Quant Fund

Jonatan Augusto Ville Lubian
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:300
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
7
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
7 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
2.44 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
5.99 USD (928 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (5.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.99 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
1.33
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
7
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
27.52
Alış işlemleri:
7 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
28.52
Beklenen getiri:
0.86 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.86 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
11.56%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.21 USD
Maksimum:
0.21 USD (0.42%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 1
EURCAD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 1
GBPNZD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPAUD 1
EURNZD 0
EURCAD 0
EURUSD 0
GBPCAD 1
EURAUD 2
GBPNZD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPAUD 120
EURNZD 85
EURCAD 75
EURUSD 51
GBPCAD 100
EURAUD 380
GBPNZD 117
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.44 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +5.99 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 5
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 32
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.56 × 147
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.59 × 390
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Alpari-MT5
0.80 × 64
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.91 × 163
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
67 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter – Multi Asset Automation

Institutional Overview

The Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter is a high-performance financial automation system designed to operate across multiple assets and market directions in a fully integrated manner.
Its architecture combines institutional flow analysis, quantitative risk management, and adaptive execution intelligence, ensuring consistent, calibrated decisions according to each asset’s macro and microeconomic context.

The system functions as an automated portfolio mechanism, capable of interpreting institutional market behavior and executing trades only under high-probability conditions, with a focus on capital preservation, statistical efficiency, and result consistency.


Operational Architecture

The Mutual Fund Institutional Hunter is composed of independent yet complementary modules, operating synchronously across various asset classes and market directions.
Each module follows its own model of market interpretation and risk control, enabling intelligent diversification and full operational autonomy.

Execution is guided by statistical and conditional parameters, allowing dynamic adjustments in frequency, volume, and risk allocation based on consolidated performance and recent portfolio behavior.


Risk Management and Performance

The system applies a multi-layer risk management model, designed to balance efficiency and security:

  • Global exposure control — limits consolidated risk allocation by asset and by module.

  • Adaptive capital management — automatically redistributes resources based on cumulative performance.

  • Drawdown protection — progressively suspends or reduces exposure in response to statistical deviations.

  • Partial lock and automated trailing — preserves profits and stabilizes the equity curve.

These mechanisms allow the system to operate autonomously and sustainably, maintaining full control over volatility and long-term consistency.


Technical Characteristics

  • Execution platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Structure: multi-asset / multi-directional / fully automated

  • Strategy foundation: institutional and quantitative

  • Focus: efficiency, risk control, and operational consistency

  • Target audience: asset managers, professional traders, and private funds


İnceleme yok
2025.10.12 19:11
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.12 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.12 19:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.12 19:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol