Angelo Marcelo Serafin

PangareFX Gold

Angelo Marcelo Serafin
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 250 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
251
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
193 (76.89%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
58 (23.11%)
En iyi işlem:
47.84 USD
En kötü işlem:
-53.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 297.23 USD (1 933 183 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 792.26 USD (1 435 154 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (141.61 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
191.26 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.52%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
40
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.52
Alış işlemleri:
124 (49.40%)
Satış işlemleri:
127 (50.60%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.28
Beklenen getiri:
2.01 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.90 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-100.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-147.84 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
116.61%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
44.51 USD
Maksimum:
200.29 USD (34.02%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 251
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 505
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 498K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +47.84 USD
En kötü işlem: -54 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +141.61 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -100.20 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
3.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
RoboForex-ECN
23.15 × 833
🟡 PangaréFX GOLD – Live Trading Signal

Welcome to the official live signal of PangaréFX GOLD EA, an exclusive trading robot developed for XAUUSD (Gold) focused on precision, consistency, and smart risk control.

This signal reflects the exact real settings used in the official MQL5 version, allowing you to track real-time performance and see how PangaréFX GOLD turns market volatility into steady and reliable profits.

📊 Signal Details:

  • Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Average trades per day: 3 to 6

  • Risk level: Moderate

  • Lot size: 0.02 (fixed for controlled growth)

  • Account type: Hedge / ECN

⚙️ Key Features & Advantages:
No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No Hedge
✅ Trend and micro-volatility–based logic for accurate entries
Advanced risk management with dynamic stop-loss and scaled take-profit
✅ Consistent performance even during high volatility
✅ Smooth equity curve with low drawdown
✅ Designed and optimized for real market conditions, not just backtests

💡 Note:
This signal demonstrates the live performance of PangaréFX GOLD EA.
Past results do not guarantee future profits, but this system is built to operate safely and consistently in real markets, without risky recovery strategies.

🔥 Follow the signal and discover why PangaréFX GOLD is redefining automated Gold trading.
Stability, safety, and real results — that’s what PangaréFX GOLD delivers.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151562


İnceleme yok
2025.10.10 20:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
