🟡 PangaréFX GOLD – Live Trading Signal

Welcome to the official live signal of PangaréFX GOLD EA, an exclusive trading robot developed for XAUUSD (Gold) focused on precision, consistency, and smart risk control.

This signal reflects the exact real settings used in the official MQL5 version, allowing you to track real-time performance and see how PangaréFX GOLD turns market volatility into steady and reliable profits.

📊 Signal Details:

Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M15

Average trades per day: 3 to 6

Risk level: Moderate

Lot size: 0.02 (fixed for controlled growth)

Account type: Hedge / ECN

⚙️ Key Features & Advantages:

✅ No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No Hedge

✅ Trend and micro-volatility–based logic for accurate entries

✅ Advanced risk management with dynamic stop-loss and scaled take-profit

✅ Consistent performance even during high volatility

✅ Smooth equity curve with low drawdown

✅ Designed and optimized for real market conditions, not just backtests

💡 Note:

This signal demonstrates the live performance of PangaréFX GOLD EA.

Past results do not guarantee future profits, but this system is built to operate safely and consistently in real markets, without risky recovery strategies.

🔥 Follow the signal and discover why PangaréFX GOLD is redefining automated Gold trading.

Stability, safety, and real results — that’s what PangaréFX GOLD delivers.



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151562