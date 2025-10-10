SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Pirata Capital
Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto

Pirata Capital

Mauricio Cortes De Almeida Couto
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 15%
HantecMarkets-MT5
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
19
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (94.73%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (5.26%)
En iyi işlem:
87.80 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.66 USD
Brüt kâr:
304.95 USD (21 052 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.66 USD (66 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
16 (200.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
200.15 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.72
Alım-satım etkinliği:
62.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
20.27%
En son işlem:
5 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
21
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
461.05
Alış işlemleri:
15 (78.95%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (21.05%)
Kâr faktörü:
462.05
Beklenen getiri:
16.02 USD
Ortalama kâr:
16.94 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.66 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.66 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.66 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
15.21%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.66 USD (0.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.03% (0.66 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.79% (79.82 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 304
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +87.80 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +200.15 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.66 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HantecMarkets-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

DooTechnology-Live
0.16 × 68
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.23 × 43
🚀 Exclusive Day Trade Signal on MetaTrader 5

This signal was designed for traders seeking consistent and progressive results in the financial markets.
The strategy combines multiple proven methodologies into a single operating system, providing higher accuracy and robust risk management.

🔹 Smart Risk Management

  • Maximum stop loss of only 1% per trade, preserving capital and keeping operations under control.

  • Structure designed for sustainable growth, with a monthly target of up to 30%.

🔹 Safety and Reliability

  • Strategy tested and validated under different market conditions.

  • Focused on protecting investors while delivering stable performance over time.

  • Full transparency through the official MetaTrader 5 Signals platform.

👉 If you are looking for a safe, disciplined, and profitable signal, this is the perfect way to boost your trading results.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.13 11:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 10:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 09:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.10 17:43
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.10 16:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 16:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Pirata Capital
Ayda 50 USD
15%
0
0
USD
2.3K
USD
1
0%
19
94%
63%
462.04
16.02
USD
4%
1:100
