Nguyen Nhi Co Lai

Zero2hero

Nguyen Nhi Co Lai
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 552%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
39
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
29 (74.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
10 (25.64%)
En iyi işlem:
22.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-16.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
337.95 USD (756 121 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-88.77 USD (161 511 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (127.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
127.17 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
0.52
Alım-satım etkinliği:
39.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.33%
En son işlem:
25 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
40
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
5.26
Alış işlemleri:
35 (89.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (10.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.81
Beklenen getiri:
6.39 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.65 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-47.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-47.40 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
551.67%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
19.83 USD
Maksimum:
47.40 USD (13.51%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.51% (47.40 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.99% (8.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 28
BTCUSD 11
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 242
BTCUSD 7
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 243K
BTCUSD 351K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +22.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +127.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -47.40 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real15" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.10 × 130
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
6.12 × 365
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
19.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real6
23.72 × 303
Exness-MT5Real
28.11 × 110
I am a Day Trader focusing on two of the most liquid and volatile markets — Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). My goal is to maximize short-term intraday returns while maintaining strict risk management and consistent trading discipline.

$trategy & Approach

  • Trading Style: Technical Analysis, Price Action, Supply & Demand zones.

  • Timeframes: M5 – H1 (mainly during London & New York sessions).

  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Average 1:2 to 1:3.

  • Maximum Drawdown: Below 10%.

* Trading Philosophy

I believe that discipline, consistency, and adaptability are the core elements of sustainable trading. My focus is not only on generating profit but also on preserving capital through proper risk control.



İnceleme yok
2025.10.10 11:25
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.10 11:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.10 09:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
