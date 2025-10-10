SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ChangChang FoxPro
Van Vu Le

ChangChang FoxPro

Van Vu Le
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 43%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
295
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
235 (79.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
60 (20.34%)
En iyi işlem:
138.48 USD
En kötü işlem:
-36.40 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 492.03 USD (502 797 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-558.12 USD (368 137 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (65.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
195.87 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
44.74%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.97%
En son işlem:
6 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
299
Ort. tutma süresi:
27 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
8.25
Alış işlemleri:
219 (74.24%)
Satış işlemleri:
76 (25.76%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.67
Beklenen getiri:
3.17 USD
Ortalama kâr:
6.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.30 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-113.20 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-113.20 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
42.90%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
9.15 USD
Maksimum:
113.20 USD (3.14%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.38% (113.20 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.52% (58.73 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 295
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 934
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 135K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +138.48 USD
En kötü işlem: -36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +65.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -113.20 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ChangChang Forex Pro is a professional trader focusing almost entirely on XAUUSD (Gold vs USD), with a clear and disciplined trading approach. I believe gold is not only a safe-haven asset but also a powerful trading instrument when analyzed correctly.

💹 Trading Style: Primarily based on technical analysis combined with strict risk management. Focus on price patterns, support & resistance, and medium-term trends. Always maintain a balanced risk-to-reward ratio, prioritizing capital protection before profits.

📊 Strengths: Deep expertise in XAUUSD volatility and key market drivers such as USD, US bond yields, and risk sentiment. Hands-on experience to react quickly without being impulsive. Transparent and consistent with a well-defined trading plan.

⚡ Message: ChangChang Forex Pro does not promise “get-rich-quick” results but aims for steady and sustainable growth, where discipline outweighs emotion. Every trade is shared to help the community learn and grow together.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.10 02:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 02:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.