🔶 BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer

Precision. Discipline. Profitability.

Built on the timeless market principles of Jesse Livermore’s breakout strategy,

the BoS (Break of Structure) Gold Piercer EA applies modern multi-timeframe logic and volatility filters

to capture momentum bursts while cutting losses fast — giving it a sustainable edge across gold markets.

🧭 Core Philosophy

“It was never my thinking that made me the big money... it was always my sitting.” — Jesse Livermore

This EA follows Livermore’s golden rule:

Wait for the market to show its hand — then strike with precision.

Every position is backed by:

Structure-based breakout validation (multi-timeframe swing detection)

Smart volatility filters to avoid false breaks

Dynamic trade scaling that rides trends instead of scalping noise

Strict capital protection with tight, adaptive stops

⚙️ Strategy Overview

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Type: Trend breakout, volatility adaptive

Timeframes: M15–H4 hybrid logic

Execution Style: Fully automated, no martingale, no grid

Risk Control: Hard stop-loss on every trade, auto-volatility adjustment

Starting Capital: $300

💼 Why Traders Choose Gold Piercer

✅ Proven edge inspired by century-old trading wisdom

✅ Institutional-style swing logic with modern MQL5 precision

✅ No emotional trading, no revenge trades, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid

✅ Suitable for both small and large accounts (scales with balance)

✅ Continuously optimized for XAUUSD market structure

💰 Subscription: $50/month

Serious systems deliver serious consistency.

Join a community of disciplined traders who trade with conviction — not emotion.