Hoerry Satrio

Gold Piercer

Hoerry Satrio
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -5%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 (100.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.91 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-5.16 USD (170 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
-1.95
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
56 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
3
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
-1.72 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-5.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.16 USD (3)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.16 USD
Maksimum:
5.16 USD (4.52%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
4.52% (5.16 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -5
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -170
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.16 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Live 3
2.13 × 56
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.91 × 358
Bybit-Live
4.25 × 20
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real27
20.20 × 5
🔶 BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer

Precision. Discipline. Profitability.

Built on the timeless market principles of Jesse Livermore’s breakout strategy,
the BoS (Break of Structure) Gold Piercer EA applies modern multi-timeframe logic and volatility filters
to capture momentum bursts while cutting losses fast — giving it a sustainable edge across gold markets.

🧭 Core Philosophy

“It was never my thinking that made me the big money... it was always my sitting.” — Jesse Livermore

This EA follows Livermore’s golden rule:
Wait for the market to show its hand — then strike with precision.

Every position is backed by:

  • Structure-based breakout validation (multi-timeframe swing detection)

  • Smart volatility filters to avoid false breaks

  • Dynamic trade scaling that rides trends instead of scalping noise

  • Strict capital protection with tight, adaptive stops

⚙️ Strategy Overview

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Type: Trend breakout, volatility adaptive

  • Timeframes: M15–H4 hybrid logic

  • Execution Style: Fully automated, no martingale, no grid

  • Risk Control: Hard stop-loss on every trade, auto-volatility adjustment

  • Starting Capital: $300

💼 Why Traders Choose Gold Piercer

✅ Proven edge inspired by century-old trading wisdom
✅ Institutional-style swing logic with modern MQL5 precision
✅ No emotional trading, no revenge trades, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid
✅ Suitable for both small and large accounts (scales with balance)
✅ Continuously optimized for XAUUSD market structure

💰 Subscription: $50/month

Serious systems deliver serious consistency.
Join a community of disciplined traders who trade with conviction — not emotion.

Trade gold the way professionals do.
BoS Breakout EA – Gold Piercer
Where old-school discipline meets modern algorithmic precision.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.09 14:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.09 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 13:26
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.09 13:26
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.09 13:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
