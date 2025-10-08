- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US_TECH100
|89
|GERMANY_40
|69
|GOLD
|62
|US_30
|35
|US_500
|29
|USDJPY
|20
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|5
|TAIWAN_INDX
|3
|BRENT_OIL
|3
|US_2000
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US_TECH100
|1.5K
|GERMANY_40
|-37
|GOLD
|134
|US_30
|6
|US_500
|-22
|USDJPY
|-54
|GBPUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|-3
|EURUSD
|10
|BTCUSD
|-11
|TAIWAN_INDX
|-5
|BRENT_OIL
|-12
|US_2000
|1
|EURJPY
|-4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US_TECH100
|186K
|GERMANY_40
|-1.1K
|GOLD
|1.2K
|US_30
|1.2K
|US_500
|-2.3K
|USDJPY
|-571
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|-299
|EURUSD
|972
|BTCUSD
|-18K
|TAIWAN_INDX
|-525
|BRENT_OIL
|-33
|US_2000
|5
|EURJPY
|-199
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Ava-Real 1-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 40
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 90
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.09 × 64
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.40 × 1593
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|7.00 × 1
Oslo Quant Fusion is a diversified, rules-based signal that blends six uncorrelated strategies—including Tor EA (trend-following), Asian Breakout, and TrailGuard (trade/risk management)—to target smoother equity growth across market regimes. It focuses on liquid FX majors (optionally metals/indices), trades only on selected weekdays/hours, and keeps risk tight via per-trade caps, daily drawdown guards, and dynamic exits.
What it trades
-
Primary markets: FX majors (e.g., GBPUSD, USDJPY).
-
Indexes and Metals (broker-dependent): XAUUSD (Gold), US500, USTEC, DE40 and other high-liquidity symbols.
-
Execution style: ECN/STP recommended; low spread, fast fills, stable swaps.
How it trades (the 6-strategy blend)
-
Tor Trend (swing/momentum):
Follows directional moves with moving-average/structure filters. Enters on confirmed momentum; TrailGuard manages exits.
-
Asian Breakout (session logic):
Detects range compression during Asia hours and trades measured breakouts with volatility and spread checks.
-
TrailGuard (overlay, not a signal by itself):
Manages initial SL/TP, progressive trailing, break-even logic, and bar-by-bar exit rules (protects open profit, cuts losers).
-
Mean-Reversion Micro (intraday):
Buys/sells short-term dislocations into well-defined support/resistance, under strict spread/latency limits.
-
Volatility Pulse (adaptive filter):
Uses ATR/bandwidth to enable/disable systems dynamically; favors trend when vol expands, fades when vol compresses.
-
Session/Day Filter (portfolio governor):
Trades only on selected weekdays and within a configurable time window; auto-flat outside the window and around daily close.
The systems are independent (different entries), but share common risk governance via TrailGuard and portfolio limits.
Risk management & portfolio controls
-
Per-trade risk cap: typically 0.25–1.00% of equity per position (configurable on the EA side).
-
Daily risk guard: optional daily drawdown stop; auto-flat at end of day or on session change.
-
Concurrency limits: bounded number of open positions per symbol and overall.
-
Quality gates: spread ceiling, slippage cap, and session/day filters to skip unfavorable market conditions.
-
Dynamic exits: multi-stage trailing (percent/points), break-even jumps, and time-based exits if momentum stalls.
Timeframes & timing
-
Core timeframes: M5–H1 (strategy-specific).
-
Trading hours: Asia breakout during Asian session; trend & mean-reversion throughout London/NY when filters are met.
-
Weekday control: by default Mon–Fri ON, Sat/Sun OFF (you can mirror this in your copier/EA settings).
Signal behavior you should expect
-
Mixed trade types: shorter intraday holds (breakouts/reversions) and multi-bar swings (trend).
-
Uneven trade frequency: more activity during regime shifts or high volatility; quieter in chop.
-
Capital efficiency focus: small losses, let winners run when volatility supports it.
Copying & follower guidance
-
Account type: ECN/STP, 5-digit quotes, market execution.
-
VPS: strongly recommended, <50 ms to your broker.
-
Leverage: ≥1:100 preferred to keep margin usage comfortable.
-
Spreads: aim for tight spreads (e.g., ≤2.0–2.5 pips on EURUSD during liquid hours).
-
Risk multiplier: start 1.0×; adjust gradually based on your risk tolerance and account size.
-
Symbol set: follow the signal’s symbol universe only; avoid adding discretionary trades on the same account.
Transparency & metrics shown on chart (if using the companion EA)
-
Instrument & TF, server time; spread (points/pips) with OK/FAIL status; Auto-Flat indicator.
-
Position snapshot (side/lots/entry/SL/TP), live R, distance to SL/TP.
-
Risk per trade (% of equity and $).
-
PnL Today, Last 7 days, Last 30 days, YTD; win/loss streak.
Disclaimers (important)
-
This is not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Slippage, spreads, swaps, execution quality, and broker policies materially affect outcomes.
-
Use sizing that fits your risk tolerance; consider demo first and scale prudently
