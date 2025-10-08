- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6
|US30
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|227
|US30
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|986
|US30
|4.1K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.36 × 3451
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.43 × 7
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.45 × 159
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.48 × 52
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.72 × 99
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
Just tryin’ not to lose it all before the final withdraw
Risk Disclaimer
All content provided by GambleMarkets is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk, and you may lose more than your initial deposit.
GambleMarkets does not provide signals, recommendations, or guarantees of profit. Any examples or live trades are for demonstration purposes only.
By using any material or services from GambleMarkets, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and outcomes. GambleMarkets and its affiliates are not liable for any losses, errors, or damages arising from the use of its content.
USD
EUR
EUR