Peter Knazovicky

GambleMarkets

Peter Knazovicky
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 100 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
88.91 EUR
En kötü işlem:
0.00 EUR
Brüt kâr:
218.49 EUR (5 076 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-4.57 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (218.49 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
218.49 EUR (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.88
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.93%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
71.74%
En son işlem:
4 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
59.59
Alış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Kâr faktörü:
47.81
Beklenen getiri:
24.28 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
24.28 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
3.59 EUR
Maksimum:
3.59 EUR (0.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
0.85% (10.23 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
US30 3
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 227
US30 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 986
US30 4.1K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +88.91 EUR
En kötü işlem: -0 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +218.49 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.36 × 3451
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.43 × 7
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.45 × 159
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.48 × 52
Exness-MT5Real7
1.72 × 99
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
86 daha fazla...
Just tryin’ not to lose it all before the final withdraw


Risk Disclaimer

All content provided by GambleMarkets is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Trading involves substantial risk, and you may lose more than your initial deposit.

GambleMarkets does not provide signals, recommendations, or guarantees of profit. Any examples or live trades are for demonstration purposes only.

By using any material or services from GambleMarkets, you accept full responsibility for your trading decisions and outcomes. GambleMarkets and its affiliates are not liable for any losses, errors, or damages arising from the use of its content.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.08 11:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.08 11:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.08 11:42
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.08 09:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 09:33
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 09:33
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.08 09:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 09:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
GambleMarkets
Ayda 100 USD
21%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
1
0%
9
100%
8%
47.80
24.28
EUR
1%
1:500
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.