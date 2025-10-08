- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|64
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD+
|11
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD+
|727
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Type: Smart Grid (no martingale)
Pair: EURUSD
Minimum recommended capital: 1,000 EUR/USD
Description:
EURUSD 100 trades only on the EURUSD pair using a grid strategy without martingale.
It opens trades only in overbought or oversold conditions, when the market shows clear signs of exhaustion or reversal.
This means the account often remains idle, avoiding unnecessary entries.
Each trading cycle ends with a dynamic Take Profit, adjusted to the current volatility to secure quick, consistent profits.
Main features:
-
✅ No martingale, no lot multiplication
-
✅ Entries only in extreme market conditions
-
✅ Dynamic Take Profit for adaptive closure
-
✅ Only one pair active at a time (EURUSD)
-
✅ Minimum recommended capital: 1,000 €
