Michele Antonicelli

EURUSD 100

Michele Antonicelli
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
64
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
42 (65.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
22 (34.38%)
En iyi işlem:
2.71 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.78 USD
Brüt kâr:
37.47 USD (1 366 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-26.92 USD (639 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (4.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.60 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
48.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.51%
En son işlem:
17 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
64
Ort. tutma süresi:
46 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.09
Alış işlemleri:
39 (60.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
25 (39.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.39
Beklenen getiri:
0.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.89 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-5.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.04 USD (3)
Algo alım-satım:
98%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
5.04 USD (0.41%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.43% (5.28 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.46% (17.67 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 64
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD+ 11
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD+ 727
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.71 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.36 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.04 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "UltimaMarkets-Live 1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Type: Smart Grid (no martingale)

Pair: EURUSD

Minimum recommended capital: 1,000 EUR/USD


Description:

EURUSD 100 trades only on the EURUSD pair using a grid strategy without martingale.

It opens trades only in overbought or oversold conditions, when the market shows clear signs of exhaustion or reversal.

This means the account often remains idle, avoiding unnecessary entries.

Each trading cycle ends with a dynamic Take Profit, adjusted to the current volatility to secure quick, consistent profits.


Main features:

  • ✅ No martingale, no lot multiplication

  • ✅ Entries only in extreme market conditions

  • ✅ Dynamic Take Profit for adaptive closure

  • ✅ Only one pair active at a time (EURUSD)

  • ✅ Minimum recommended capital: 1,000 €


İnceleme yok
2025.10.08 07:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.08 07:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
