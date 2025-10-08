Type: Smart Grid (no martingale)

Pair: EURUSD

Minimum recommended capital: 1,000 EUR/USD





Description:

EURUSD 100 trades only on the EURUSD pair using a grid strategy without martingale.

It opens trades only in overbought or oversold conditions, when the market shows clear signs of exhaustion or reversal.

This means the account often remains idle, avoiding unnecessary entries.

Each trading cycle ends with a dynamic Take Profit, adjusted to the current volatility to secure quick, consistent profits.





Main features: