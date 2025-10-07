- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.34 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-0.34 USD (389 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
56.76%
En son işlem:
4 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
-0.34 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-0.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.34 USD (1)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.34 USD
Maksimum:
0.34 USD (0.05%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|389
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.34 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Dukascopy-live-1" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
My Journey into the World of Forex
My journey into the world of Forex began with a deep interest in financial markets and a desire to enhance my financial management skills. I started by learning the fundamentals of trading through books, courses, and webinars. Gradually, I moved on to practicing on a demo account to understand how strategies work and how to react to market changes.
Over time, I developed my own trading approach based on market analysis, discipline, and risk management. My main motivation has been the pursuit of financial independence and a strong interest in the dynamics of global economies.
Trading Style
I trade with minimal risk and a focus on safety—adhering to a conservative approach aimed at capital preservation and reducing the likelihood of losses.
Core Principles:
• High-Quality Analysis: Utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to accurately determine entry and exit points.
• Long-Term Strategy: Prioritizing steady, sustainable growth over short-term gains.
• Emotional Stability: Eliminating impulsive decisions and strictly following a pre-defined plan.
• Portfolio Diversification: Spreading capital across various currency pairs and instruments to minimize risk.
System Overview
My Forex trading strategy is built on risk minimization and capital preservation. The key principles include:
1. Diversification: Never allocating all capital to a single trade or asset.
2. Emotional Discipline: Strictly adhering to the strategy’s rules and avoiding impulsive decisions.
3. Steady Growth: Focusing on consistent, moderate capital growth while avoiding significant losses.
Motto:
“Follow the trend while managing risks.”
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 30 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
700
USD
USD
1
0%
1
0%
100%
0.00
-0.34
USD
USD
0%
1:100