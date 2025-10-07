- Büyüme
İşlemler:
1 600
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
818 (51.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
782 (48.88%)
En iyi işlem:
59 711.23 ZAR
En kötü işlem:
-38 184.38 ZAR
Brüt kâr:
3 070 798.09 ZAR (968 781 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 816 857.18 ZAR (1 245 437 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (10 439.54 ZAR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
107 514.95 ZAR (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.36%
En son işlem:
16 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
155
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.57
Alış işlemleri:
790 (49.38%)
Satış işlemleri:
810 (50.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
158.71 ZAR
Ortalama kâr:
3 754.03 ZAR
Ortalama zarar:
-3 602.12 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-176 205.60 ZAR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-176 205.60 ZAR (18)
Aylık büyüme:
-18.10%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
77%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
55 373.26 ZAR
Maksimum:
446 093.59 ZAR (36.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.50% (446 093.59 ZAR)
Varlığa göre:
19.54% (268 473.80 ZAR)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USA100
|229
|USA30
|128
|GBPUSD
|75
|EURGBP
|60
|USDCHF
|57
|UK100
|55
|AUDUSD
|54
|GER40
|53
|USDCAD
|50
|GBPCAD
|50
|EURUSD
|50
|NZDUSD
|43
|EURAUD
|43
|GBPAUD
|42
|GBPNZD
|42
|AUDCAD
|42
|AUDJPY
|41
|EURCAD
|40
|EURJPY
|39
|NZDJPY
|38
|AUDNZD
|37
|NZDCAD
|34
|CADJPY
|34
|GBPCHF
|34
|GBPJPY
|33
|NZDCHF
|32
|EURNZD
|31
|AUDCHF
|31
|CADCHF
|30
|EURCHF
|26
|XAUUSD
|21
|US30.F
|10
|USDJPY
|9
|USA500.S
|4
|USOIL.S
|3
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USA100
|-31K
|USA30
|-3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-2.6K
|EURGBP
|2.4K
|USDCHF
|2.9K
|UK100
|-12K
|AUDUSD
|6.1K
|GER40
|-4.2K
|USDCAD
|7.9K
|GBPCAD
|332
|EURUSD
|13K
|NZDUSD
|3.2K
|EURAUD
|5K
|GBPAUD
|1.6K
|GBPNZD
|2.7K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|AUDJPY
|-4.3K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|6.2K
|NZDJPY
|2K
|AUDNZD
|-2.8K
|NZDCAD
|3K
|CADJPY
|8.9K
|GBPCHF
|2.6K
|GBPJPY
|3.3K
|NZDCHF
|811
|EURNZD
|7K
|AUDCHF
|1.9K
|CADCHF
|4.4K
|EURCHF
|3.8K
|XAUUSD
|-3.6K
|US30.F
|-4.3K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|USA500.S
|72
|USOIL.S
|166
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USA100
|-62K
|USA30
|31K
|GBPUSD
|-42K
|EURGBP
|-3.2K
|USDCHF
|-17K
|UK100
|-42K
|AUDUSD
|-6.8K
|GER40
|41K
|USDCAD
|-2.9K
|GBPCAD
|-33K
|EURUSD
|-5.6K
|NZDUSD
|-1.7K
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|GBPAUD
|-7.9K
|GBPNZD
|-24K
|AUDCAD
|-2.5K
|AUDJPY
|-30K
|EURCAD
|-22K
|EURJPY
|2.4K
|NZDJPY
|-6.6K
|AUDNZD
|-19K
|NZDCAD
|-2.5K
|CADJPY
|8.4K
|GBPCHF
|-6.5K
|GBPJPY
|-2.8K
|NZDCHF
|-4.8K
|EURNZD
|-15K
|AUDCHF
|961
|CADCHF
|398
|EURCHF
|1K
|XAUUSD
|-8.3K
|US30.F
|-4.1K
|USDJPY
|2.5K
|USA500.S
|7.2K
|USOIL.S
|182
Trading style
The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.
Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.
If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.
