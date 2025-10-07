SinyallerBölümler
Johannes Breugem

Chill Zone

Johannes Breugem
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
19 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 23%
HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 600
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
818 (51.12%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
782 (48.88%)
En iyi işlem:
59 711.23 ZAR
En kötü işlem:
-38 184.38 ZAR
Brüt kâr:
3 070 798.09 ZAR (968 781 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 816 857.18 ZAR (1 245 437 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
11 (10 439.54 ZAR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
107 514.95 ZAR (10)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
11.36%
En son işlem:
16 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
155
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.57
Alış işlemleri:
790 (49.38%)
Satış işlemleri:
810 (50.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.09
Beklenen getiri:
158.71 ZAR
Ortalama kâr:
3 754.03 ZAR
Ortalama zarar:
-3 602.12 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-176 205.60 ZAR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-176 205.60 ZAR (18)
Aylık büyüme:
-18.10%
Yıllık tahmin:
-100.00%
Algo alım-satım:
77%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
55 373.26 ZAR
Maksimum:
446 093.59 ZAR (36.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
25.50% (446 093.59 ZAR)
Varlığa göre:
19.54% (268 473.80 ZAR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USA100 229
USA30 128
GBPUSD 75
EURGBP 60
USDCHF 57
UK100 55
AUDUSD 54
GER40 53
USDCAD 50
GBPCAD 50
EURUSD 50
NZDUSD 43
EURAUD 43
GBPAUD 42
GBPNZD 42
AUDCAD 42
AUDJPY 41
EURCAD 40
EURJPY 39
NZDJPY 38
AUDNZD 37
NZDCAD 34
CADJPY 34
GBPCHF 34
GBPJPY 33
NZDCHF 32
EURNZD 31
AUDCHF 31
CADCHF 30
EURCHF 26
XAUUSD 21
US30.F 10
USDJPY 9
USA500.S 4
USOIL.S 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USA100 -31K
USA30 -3.6K
GBPUSD -2.6K
EURGBP 2.4K
USDCHF 2.9K
UK100 -12K
AUDUSD 6.1K
GER40 -4.2K
USDCAD 7.9K
GBPCAD 332
EURUSD 13K
NZDUSD 3.2K
EURAUD 5K
GBPAUD 1.6K
GBPNZD 2.7K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDJPY -4.3K
EURCAD -1.3K
EURJPY 6.2K
NZDJPY 2K
AUDNZD -2.8K
NZDCAD 3K
CADJPY 8.9K
GBPCHF 2.6K
GBPJPY 3.3K
NZDCHF 811
EURNZD 7K
AUDCHF 1.9K
CADCHF 4.4K
EURCHF 3.8K
XAUUSD -3.6K
US30.F -4.3K
USDJPY 2.9K
USA500.S 72
USOIL.S 166
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USA100 -62K
USA30 31K
GBPUSD -42K
EURGBP -3.2K
USDCHF -17K
UK100 -42K
AUDUSD -6.8K
GER40 41K
USDCAD -2.9K
GBPCAD -33K
EURUSD -5.6K
NZDUSD -1.7K
EURAUD 2.3K
GBPAUD -7.9K
GBPNZD -24K
AUDCAD -2.5K
AUDJPY -30K
EURCAD -22K
EURJPY 2.4K
NZDJPY -6.6K
AUDNZD -19K
NZDCAD -2.5K
CADJPY 8.4K
GBPCHF -6.5K
GBPJPY -2.8K
NZDCHF -4.8K
EURNZD -15K
AUDCHF 961
CADCHF 398
EURCHF 1K
XAUUSD -8.3K
US30.F -4.1K
USDJPY 2.5K
USA500.S 7.2K
USOIL.S 182
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +59 711.23 ZAR
En kötü işlem: -38 184 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10 439.54 ZAR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -176 205.60 ZAR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "HFMarketsSA-Live Server 8" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading style
The algorithm runs continuously on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), enabling 100% automation without the need for manual intervention. It operates on the 1-hour (H1) chart, analyzing market conditions and executing trades on carefully selected Forex pairs that meet specific criteria. The algorithm is bidirectional, meaning it may take both long (buy) and short (sell) positions based on market signals, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities in any direction.

Risk is tightly controlled to ensure sustainable trading. Each trade risks only 0.2% of the account balance at the time the trade is opened, promoting consistent and disciplined capital preservation. Unlike traditional strategies that rely on fixed take-profit (TP) or stop-loss (SL) levels, our algorithm dynamically calculates profit and loss based on the Average Daily Range (ADR) movement of the traded pair. This adaptive approach aligns with market volatility, enhancing trade management.

If the market moves adversely by 1.5 times the ADR against an open position, 30% of the trade is automatically closed to mitigate further risk. This partial closure mechanism helps protect the account while allowing the remaining position to potentially recover or continue in the intended direction.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.07 10:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.07 10:36
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.15% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
