- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|12
|GER40Cash
|5
|USDCHF
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|366
|GER40Cash
|-32
|USDCHF
|-15
|EURCHF
|-9
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.2K
|GER40Cash
|-14K
|USDCHF
|-58
|EURCHF
|-33
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXCESS-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Multi-Asset (Forex, XAU, Indices) scalping designed for short-term trading. The strategy uses a high-frequency approach, entering and closing positions rapidly - often within minutes - to capture quick profits from small price movements. We use multiple professional trading indicators to generate trade signals, ensuring reliable entry and exit points.
To optimize performance, we incorporate a robust safety mechanism that minimizes potential losses and drawdowns while seeking to maximize gains. Even though we employ advanced risk controls help ensure every trade remains within strict safety parameters, this set-up remains high-risk
USD
USD
USD