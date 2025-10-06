SinyallerBölümler
Frederik Arns

E m z y

Frederik Arns
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
FXCESS-Live01
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
22
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
13 (59.09%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (40.91%)
En iyi işlem:
88.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.43 USD
Brüt kâr:
377.37 USD (8 245 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-67.37 USD (18 749 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (132.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
171.51 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.57
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.02%
En son işlem:
5 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
23
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
9.63
Alış işlemleri:
17 (77.27%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (22.73%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.60
Beklenen getiri:
14.09 USD
Ortalama kâr:
29.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.49 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-23.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-32.20 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
19.38%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
32.20 USD (1.81%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.92% (17.59 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 12
GER40Cash 5
USDCHF 3
EURCHF 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 366
GER40Cash -32
USDCHF -15
EURCHF -9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 3.2K
GER40Cash -14K
USDCHF -58
EURCHF -33
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +88.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +132.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -23.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FXCESS-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Multi-Asset (Forex, XAU, Indices) scalping designed for short-term trading. The strategy uses a high-frequency approach, entering and closing positions rapidly - often within minutes - to capture quick profits from small price movements. We use multiple professional trading indicators to generate trade signals, ensuring reliable entry and exit points.


To optimize performance, we incorporate a robust safety mechanism that minimizes potential losses and drawdowns while seeking to maximize gains. Even though we employ advanced risk controls help ensure every trade remains within strict safety parameters, this set-up remains high-risk



İnceleme yok
2025.10.06 16:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.06 16:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
