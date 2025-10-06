SinyallerBölümler
Sandi Ikfirli Hidayat

ToReachYoufrom2025

Sandi Ikfirli Hidayat
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -7%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
33
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (30.30%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
23 (69.70%)
En iyi işlem:
143.60 USD
En kötü işlem:
-309.24 USD
Brüt kâr:
440.27 USD (43 467 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-821.92 USD (75 442 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (329.39 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
329.39 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.18%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
236.78%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.50
Alış işlemleri:
29 (87.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
4 (12.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.54
Beklenen getiri:
-11.57 USD
Ortalama kâr:
44.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-35.74 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-628.15 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-628.15 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-6.86%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
426.59 USD
Maksimum:
755.98 USD (91.15%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
91.15% (755.98 USD)
Varlığa göre:
94.66% (553.82 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -382
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -32K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +143.60 USD
En kötü işlem: -309 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +329.39 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -628.15 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "MaxrichGroup-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
XM.COM-Real 6
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
Hi, I’m SM.
This account is dedicated to the person I love the most whose name begins with M. She is a woman of great wealth and grace, while I come from a much simpler background. This account will stand as a witness to my journey toward financial success a journey to reach her level, not out of envy, but out of love.

I plan to start a YouTube channel soon, where I’ll discuss economics, trading, and various topics related to finance and personal growth. Once it’s live, I’ll share the link here.

My 5-year goal is to achieve full financial stability. With the power of compounding, I aim to stand on equal ground with her not just financially, but in strength and independence. I want to become wealthy enough to support her health, as she has recently undergone a heart transplant. I would give my world for her. She will soon become a veterinarian and I want to make sure she can pursue that dream without worry.

Now, about my trading background I’ve been trading in this industry for 6 years since this account was created. My strategy combines fundamental and technical analysis, using indicators that I’ve personally refined and tested for over two years. My core tools include RSI, MACD, and Bollinger Bands, which I’ve modified to eliminate lag and align with the fundamental structure of each asset. I strictly follow money management principles to preserve capital and ensure consistency.

I may share more details about my strategy and indicator modification in my upcoming YouTube channel. I also plan to pursue a CSA certification to further strengthen my professional foundation.

For now, this is the description of my signal account. Any future updates will be reflected here.
Thank you.


