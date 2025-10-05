- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|268
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD+
|1.5K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD+
|25K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Gold Signal – Slow. Steady. Determined.
Welcome to Gold Signal, a trading approach built on patience, precision, and consistent results.
This is not about quick profits – it’s about sustainable capital growth through a clear and disciplined system.
Strategy & Philosophy
Trading is focused exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold).
I apply a technically based analysis combined with strict risk management to identify high-probability opportunities.
Each position is carefully opened, actively managed, and closed with discipline – no emotions, no overleveraging.
USD
EUR
EUR