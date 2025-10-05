SinyallerBölümler
Muhammet Guendogdu

Gold28

Muhammet Guendogdu
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
3 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 138%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
268
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
196 (73.13%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
72 (26.87%)
En iyi işlem:
233.71 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-447.05 EUR
Brüt kâr:
3 608.72 EUR (55 922 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 272.93 EUR (31 211 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (683.12 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
683.12 EUR (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
96.88%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.71%
En son işlem:
2 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
118
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.39
Alış işlemleri:
178 (66.42%)
Satış işlemleri:
90 (33.58%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.59
Beklenen getiri:
4.98 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
18.41 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-31.57 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-224.55 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-943.49 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
138.07%
Algo alım-satım:
58%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
18.48 EUR
Maksimum:
957.73 EUR (94.52%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
57.06% (957.80 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
2.69% (75.82 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 268
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD+ 25K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +233.71 EUR
En kötü işlem: -447 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +683.12 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -224.55 EUR

Gold Signal – Slow. Steady. Determined.

Welcome to Gold Signal, a trading approach built on patience, precision, and consistent results.
This is not about quick profits – it’s about sustainable capital growth through a clear and disciplined system.

Strategy & Philosophy

Trading is focused exclusively on XAU/USD (Gold).
I apply a technically based analysis combined with strict risk management to identify high-probability opportunities.
Each position is carefully opened, actively managed, and closed with discipline – no emotions, no overleveraging.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.05 23:14
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.05 23:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.05 23:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.05 21:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 21:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
