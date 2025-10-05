SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Stable
Siu Cheung Colin Tsui

Gold Stable

Siu Cheung Colin Tsui
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 9%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
3.69 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
23.72 USD (1 032 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-0.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (23.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
23.72 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
4.43
Alım-satım etkinliği:
1.37%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.54%
En son işlem:
17 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
257.22
Alış işlemleri:
7 (87.50%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (12.50%)
Kâr faktörü:
41.61
Beklenen getiri:
2.97 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.97 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
8.86%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.06 USD
Maksimum:
0.09 USD (0.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.02% (0.06 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.22% (21.58 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 23
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.69 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 8
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +23.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.45 × 163
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
7.61 × 149
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
18 daha fazla...
🚀 Stable GOLD Scalping Signal 🚀

💥 -15% per stop loss. (You can always lower the risk by using MT5's signal copying ratio settings: explained below) 💥

📈 1-2% return per winning trade 📈

🎯 Winning rate > 97% 🎯


✅ Stable Growth Every Month – Consistent, predictable profits without the rollercoaster.

✅ Compounded Growth Over Time – Watch your account multiply steadily, trade after trade.

✅ Single Trade Simplicity & FIFO Compliance – Only one trade open at a time, fully compliant with FIFO rules for seamless, worry-free execution.

✅ Sleep Well Every Night – Peace of mind with low drawdowns and rock-solid risk control.

No Martingale – Zero doubling down on losses.

No Averaging – No chasing bad trades with more positions.

No Gigantic Stop Losses or Overholding – Cut losses quick, without hope-fueled hangs – smart exits only.


This signal uses consistent lot size based on a 15% loss if stop loss hit, it does not add to losing trade in averaging/martingale style, trades are either TP or SL or SL by trailing stop. Since it uses very fast trailing to protect profit, the average profit is smaller but winning rate is >95%.

🛡️ How to lower risk: 🛡️

If you want to lower the risk, please use the MT5 terminal's built in feature "Use no more than X% of deposit", this is under MT5 > Tools > Options > Signals Tab. For example, choose "Use no more than 50% of deposit" you can lower the risk from 15% per Stop Loss to 7.5% per Stop Loss. Choose according to your risk appetite.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.10 10:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 13:26
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.05 23:14
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.05 10:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 10:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 10:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 10:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 10:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
