Michael Prescott Burney

Wisdom And Nuggets

Michael Prescott Burney
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
91
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
52 (57.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
39 (42.86%)
En iyi işlem:
10 146.38 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4 925.76 USD
Brüt kâr:
64 122.71 USD (17 196 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-48 067.38 USD (13 291 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (10.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
13 871.41 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
91
Ort. tutma süresi:
40 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.94
Alış işlemleri:
65 (71.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
26 (28.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.33
Beklenen getiri:
176.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1 233.13 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1 232.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-10 507.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-10 507.54 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
16.06%
Algo alım-satım:
19%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10 021.09 USD
Maksimum:
17 121.18 USD (13.22%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 91
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 3.9K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +10 146.38 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 926 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -10 507.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.01 × 91
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
Weltrade-Real
6.37 × 267
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
FBS-Real
10.00 × 1
ActivTradesCorp-Server
23.00 × 1
Welcome to Wisdom and Nuggets, the official, live performance showcase for the revolutionary suite of expert advisors from EAHQ. This account is not a typical signal service; it is our commitment to absolute transparency and the ultimate validation of our AI trading technology.

The trades you see here are the live results generated by our AI "Think Tank"—a powerful combination of Socrates AI, Nuggets AI, Plato AI, and Confucius AI. Each trade represents a decision that has passed through our multi-layered validation process, including the EAs' core neural networks and their API integration with models like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Why This Signal Exists:

This signal was created to bridge the gap between back test promises and live market reality. It serves as irrefutable proof of concept, demonstrating in real-time how our expert advisors navigate the immense volatility of the XAUUSD M5, XAUUSD M30, XAUUSD M1 charts. We showcase our advanced risk management, account protection, and AI-driven entry logic so you can gain full confidence in the EAs' capabilities before deploying them yourself.

Who Should Follow This Signal:

This signal is designed for discerning traders who are considering purchasing one or more expert advisors from the EAHQ suite. It is your opportunity to perform due diligence and witness firsthand the performance DNA that makes our EAs suitable for both personal and prop firm accounts.

Follow along to see the power of a truly intelligent, validated, and transparent trading approach. This is the proof you've been looking for.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.05 05:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 05:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
