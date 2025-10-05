SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp VIP Fullerton
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis

FastScalp VIP Fullerton

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 inceleme
30 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FullertonMarketsInc-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
198
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
127 (64.14%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
71 (35.86%)
En iyi işlem:
246.51 USD
En kötü işlem:
-222.31 USD
Brüt kâr:
5 929.58 USD (197 313 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 964.49 USD (143 637 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (1 500.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 500.57 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
26 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.75
Alış işlemleri:
119 (60.10%)
Satış işlemleri:
79 (39.90%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.50
Beklenen getiri:
9.92 USD
Ortalama kâr:
46.69 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-55.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-122.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-376.27 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
58.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
471.48 USD
Maksimum:
715.52 USD (207.98%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD- 198
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD- 2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD- 54K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +246.51 USD
En kötü işlem: -222 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 500.57 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -122.75 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FullertonMarketsInc-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the FullertonMarketsInc-MT5 server (hedge type, currency USD) with Fullerton Markets Inc. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.05 02:04
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 02:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 26 days
