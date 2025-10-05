SinyallerBölümler
FastScalp VIP EQ Master
PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
0 inceleme
15 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
131
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
86 (65.64%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
45 (34.35%)
En iyi işlem:
885.04 USD
En kötü işlem:
-691.22 USD
Brüt kâr:
12 315.10 USD (142 716 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 708.80 USD (91 053 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (1 759.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 589.19 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
139 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.28
Alış işlemleri:
72 (54.96%)
Satış işlemleri:
59 (45.04%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.60
Beklenen getiri:
35.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
143.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-171.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-122.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 018.79 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Yıllık tahmin:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
53.12 USD
Maksimum:
2 018.79 USD (54.87%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 4.6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 52K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +885.04 USD
En kötü işlem: -691 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 759.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -122.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EightcapGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the EightcapGlobal-Live server (hedge type, currency USD) with Eightcap Global Group Limited. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 02:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.05 01:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.05 01:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.05 01:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
