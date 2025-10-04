- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|45
|EURUSD
|12
|GBPUSD
|8
|USDJPY
|8
|BTCUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|178
|EURUSD
|32
|GBPUSD
|22
|USDJPY
|38
|BTCUSD
|1
|ETHUSD
|-2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|EURUSD
|690
|GBPUSD
|494
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|BTCUSD
|13K
|ETHUSD
|-2.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 32
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 17
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.03 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.05 × 173
|
4xCube-Live
|0.09 × 32
|
XMGlobal-Real 2
|0.11 × 37
|
InfinoxCapital-Live03
|0.13 × 24
|
Exness-Real4
|0.20 × 10
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|0.21 × 76
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.26 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.27 × 373
I focus on low-risk, high-accuracy trades with a disciplined approach to market entries. My strategy primarily trades major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold) using a blend of technical analysis, price action, and trend confirmation indicators.
✅ Average holding time: Short to medium term
✅ Risk management: Strict stop loss and dynamic lot sizing
✅ Leverage use: Conservative
✅ Drawdown control: Always under 10%
✅ Suitable for followers with balance equal to or greater than my own equity
This is not a scalping or martingale strategy. I value consistency over aggression and prioritize capital preservation.
Perfect for steady growth seekers who want to follow a realistic and transparent trading system.