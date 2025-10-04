I focus on low-risk, high-accuracy trades with a disciplined approach to market entries. My strategy primarily trades major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold) using a blend of technical analysis, price action, and trend confirmation indicators.

✅ Average holding time: Short to medium term

✅ Risk management: Strict stop loss and dynamic lot sizing

✅ Leverage use: Conservative

✅ Drawdown control: Always under 10%

✅ Suitable for followers with balance equal to or greater than my own equity

This is not a scalping or martingale strategy. I value consistency over aggression and prioritize capital preservation.

Perfect for steady growth seekers who want to follow a realistic and transparent trading system.