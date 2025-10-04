SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Siva999
Vijayan A

Siva999

Vijayan A
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
OctaFX-Real5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
76
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
68 (89.47%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (10.53%)
En iyi işlem:
12.43 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.10 USD
Brüt kâr:
285.80 USD (34 574 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-15.60 USD (2 953 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (140.51 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
140.51 USD (30)
Sharpe oranı:
0.96
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
76
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
65.90
Alış işlemleri:
56 (73.68%)
Satış işlemleri:
20 (26.32%)
Kâr faktörü:
18.32
Beklenen getiri:
3.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.20 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-1.80 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-4.10 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
18.69%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
4.10 USD (0.27%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
EURUSD 12
GBPUSD 8
USDJPY 8
BTCUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 178
EURUSD 32
GBPUSD 22
USDJPY 38
BTCUSD 1
ETHUSD -2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 18K
EURUSD 690
GBPUSD 494
USDJPY 1.4K
BTCUSD 13K
ETHUSD -2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.43 USD
En kötü işlem: -4 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 30
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +140.51 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.80 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "OctaFX-Real5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 32
Exness-Real
0.00 × 8
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real9
0.00 × 17
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.03 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.05 × 173
4xCube-Live
0.09 × 32
XMGlobal-Real 2
0.11 × 37
InfinoxCapital-Live03
0.13 × 24
Exness-Real4
0.20 × 10
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
0.21 × 76
EagleFX-Live
0.26 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.27 × 373
I focus on low-risk, high-accuracy trades with a disciplined approach to market entries. My strategy primarily trades major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and XAU/USD (Gold) using a blend of technical analysis, price action, and trend confirmation indicators.

 

Average holding time: Short to medium term

 

Risk management: Strict stop loss and dynamic lot sizing

 

Leverage use: Conservative

 

Drawdown control: Always under 10%

 

Suitable for followers with balance equal to or greater than my own equity

 

This is not a scalping or martingale strategy. I value consistency over aggression and prioritize capital preservation.

Perfect for steady growth seekers who want to follow a realistic and transparent trading system.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.04 04:54
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
