Kuan Jeng Yuan

TrendHub

Kuan Jeng Yuan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
0%
Tickmill-Live
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
140
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
57 (40.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
83 (59.29%)
En iyi işlem:
1 068.23 USD
En kötü işlem:
-474.73 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 949.60 USD (418 437 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 428.41 USD (248 610 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (183.62 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 772.00 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.09%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.33
Alış işlemleri:
93 (66.43%)
Satış işlemleri:
47 (33.57%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.15
Beklenen getiri:
3.72 USD
Ortalama kâr:
69.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-41.31 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-89.53 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 065.88 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
44.07%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1 439.08 USD
Maksimum:
1 574.08 USD (48.98%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USTEC 32
US500 20
GBPUSD 14
NZDJPY 11
EURUSD 9
GBPCHF 9
EURGBP 9
GBPCAD 8
USDJPY 7
XAUUSD 7
USDCHF 5
USDCAD 4
CADJPY 3
DE40 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USTEC 2.5K
US500 20
GBPUSD -95
NZDJPY -46
EURUSD -151
GBPCHF -101
EURGBP -26
GBPCAD -51
USDJPY -234
XAUUSD -1.2K
USDCHF -81
USDCAD -1
CADJPY -8
DE40 21
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USTEC 165K
US500 8.8K
GBPUSD -1.6K
NZDJPY -1.4K
EURUSD -2.9K
GBPCHF -1.9K
EURGBP -350
GBPCAD -1.6K
USDJPY -4.7K
XAUUSD -5.9K
USDCHF -1.6K
USDCAD -181
CADJPY -262
DE40 19K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 068.23 USD
En kötü işlem: -475 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +183.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -89.53 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.17 × 12
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
itexsys-Platform
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.02 × 58
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.06 × 181
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
1.22 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
80 daha fazla...
This signal is based on a trend-following approach using multi-timeframe confirmation:

  • Core indicators: MA50 and MA24.

  • Entry logic: A valid setup occurs when the price candle breaks through both MA50 and MA24 on the Daily (D1) and Hourly (H4) charts, confirming trend direction.

  • Once the trend is confirmed, trades are executed in the direction of momentum.

  • Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically adjusted according to market volatility, aiming to protect capital and maximize profit potential.

The strategy focuses on capturing medium- to short-term trends, avoids overtrading, and emphasizes consistent, risk-managed growth.


İnceleme yok
