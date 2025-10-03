- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|32
|US500
|20
|GBPUSD
|14
|NZDJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|9
|GBPCHF
|9
|EURGBP
|9
|GBPCAD
|8
|USDJPY
|7
|XAUUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|5
|USDCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|3
|DE40
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USTEC
|2.5K
|US500
|20
|GBPUSD
|-95
|NZDJPY
|-46
|EURUSD
|-151
|GBPCHF
|-101
|EURGBP
|-26
|GBPCAD
|-51
|USDJPY
|-234
|XAUUSD
|-1.2K
|USDCHF
|-81
|USDCAD
|-1
|CADJPY
|-8
|DE40
|21
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USTEC
|165K
|US500
|8.8K
|GBPUSD
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-2.9K
|GBPCHF
|-1.9K
|EURGBP
|-350
|GBPCAD
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|-4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-5.9K
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|USDCAD
|-181
|CADJPY
|-262
|DE40
|19K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.17 × 12
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.02 × 58
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.06 × 181
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.22 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.34 × 32
This signal is based on a trend-following approach using multi-timeframe confirmation:
-
Core indicators: MA50 and MA24.
-
Entry logic: A valid setup occurs when the price candle breaks through both MA50 and MA24 on the Daily (D1) and Hourly (H4) charts, confirming trend direction.
-
Once the trend is confirmed, trades are executed in the direction of momentum.
-
Stop loss and take profit levels are dynamically adjusted according to market volatility, aiming to protect capital and maximize profit potential.
The strategy focuses on capturing medium- to short-term trends, avoids overtrading, and emphasizes consistent, risk-managed growth.
