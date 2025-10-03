- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|34
|USDJPY
|17
|SILVER
|7
|EURUSD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|648
|USDJPY
|188
|SILVER
|32
|EURUSD
|-118
|ETHUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-72
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|21K
|USDJPY
|495
|SILVER
|-631
|EURUSD
|-273
|ETHUSD
|-531
|GBPUSD
|-178
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMTrading-Real 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
⚠️ Special Disclaimer
The account I use is not suitable for forex trading due to spreads. If you wish to trade multiple asset classes, please follow TraderY.
This signal is managed by experienced traders and is suitable for investors who seek steady returns while maintaining stability.
🔹 Trading Style
-
Diversified strategies: A balanced mix of long-term positions, short-term trades, swing trading, and pending-order scalping strategies.
-
Strict risk control: Every trade uses tight stop-losses to limit drawdowns and protect capital.
-
Smooth equity curve: Focused on capital management to avoid large fluctuations, ensuring more stable and sustainable returns.
🔹 Trading Instruments
-
Precious metals: Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) are the main trading assets, offering both safe-haven properties and trend opportunities.
🔹 Risk Management
-
Strict adherence to capital management with controlled risk per trade.
-
No blind averaging down, no chasing trades, ensuring trading discipline.
-
Cautious in uncertain market conditions, preferring quality setups over quantity.
🔹 Target Investors
-
Investors seeking long-term, steady capital growth.
-
Subscribers who prefer controlled risk and stable return curves.
-
Participants focused on the precious metals market.