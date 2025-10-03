SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / TraderX
L Qiu Yi

TraderX

L Qiu Yi
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
62
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
42 (67.74%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
20 (32.26%)
En iyi işlem:
306.47 USD
En kötü işlem:
-159.84 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 545.57 USD (23 778 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-866.39 USD (4 356 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (498.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
514.63 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
51
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.69
Alış işlemleri:
33 (53.23%)
Satış işlemleri:
29 (46.77%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.78
Beklenen getiri:
10.95 USD
Ortalama kâr:
36.80 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-43.32 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-367.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-367.22 USD (6)
Aylık büyüme:
26.12%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
189.25 USD
Maksimum:
402.70 USD (30.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 34
USDJPY 17
SILVER 7
EURUSD 2
ETHUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 648
USDJPY 188
SILVER 32
EURUSD -118
ETHUSD 0
GBPUSD -72
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 21K
USDJPY 495
SILVER -631
EURUSD -273
ETHUSD -531
GBPUSD -178
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +306.47 USD
En kötü işlem: -160 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 6
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +498.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -367.22 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMTrading-Real 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 2
XMTrading-Real 12
0.33 × 21
GemForex-Live
0.69 × 991
TradersTrust-Live
0.71 × 14
MYFXMarkets-US03-Live
6.00 × 2
Ava-Real 2
7.59 × 37
⚠️ Special Disclaimer

The account I use is not suitable for forex trading due to spreads. If you wish to trade multiple asset classes, please follow TraderY.

This signal is managed by experienced traders and is suitable for investors who seek steady returns while maintaining stability.

🔹 Trading Style

  • Diversified strategies: A balanced mix of long-term positions, short-term trades, swing trading, and pending-order scalping strategies.

  • Strict risk control: Every trade uses tight stop-losses to limit drawdowns and protect capital.

  • Smooth equity curve: Focused on capital management to avoid large fluctuations, ensuring more stable and sustainable returns.

🔹 Trading Instruments

  • Precious metals: Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) are the main trading assets, offering both safe-haven properties and trend opportunities.

🔹 Risk Management

  • Strict adherence to capital management with controlled risk per trade.

  • No blind averaging down, no chasing trades, ensuring trading discipline.

  • Cautious in uncertain market conditions, preferring quality setups over quantity.

🔹 Target Investors

  • Investors seeking long-term, steady capital growth.

  • Subscribers who prefer controlled risk and stable return curves.

  • Participants focused on the precious metals market.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 13:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.03 12:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.03 12:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 12:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
