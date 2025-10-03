SinyallerBölümler
Hua Chao Ma

GoldstoneOne

Hua Chao Ma
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -13%
Exness-Real7
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
151
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
49 (32.45%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
102 (67.55%)
En iyi işlem:
30.99 USD
En kötü işlem:
-15.32 USD
Brüt kâr:
168.26 USD (51 475 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-260.26 USD (156 520 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (10.95 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
53.95 USD (2)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
62.56%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
100.22%
En son işlem:
13 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
167
Ort. tutma süresi:
17 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.85
Alış işlemleri:
3 (1.99%)
Satış işlemleri:
148 (98.01%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.65
Beklenen getiri:
-0.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.43 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.55 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
23 (-58.59 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-85.36 USD (16)
Aylık büyüme:
-13.14%
Algo alım-satım:
9%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
92.74 USD
Maksimum:
108.68 USD (15.18%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.18% (108.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
14.55% (90.17 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 148
EURUSDm 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm -97
EURUSDm 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm -105K
EURUSDm 453
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +30.99 USD
En kötü işlem: -15 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 2
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 16
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +10.95 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -58.59 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Low-Risk Hedged Grid Trading Strategy Description

1. Strategy Overview

This strategy is a systematic trading method that combines classic grid trading with a hedging protection mechanism. Its core objective is to capture profits through programmed buying low and selling high during normal market consolidation phases, while effectively controlling significant risks from sudden unilateral market moves through pre-set hedging measures. This aims to achieve long-term, stable asset appreciation with low drawdowns.

  • Strategy Type: Range Arbitrage + Trend Hedging

  • Risk Level: Low to Medium-Low

  • Applicable Markets: Highly liquid markets that allow two-way trading (e.g., Forex, cryptocurrency futures, stock index futures).

  • Core Concept: "Profit from oscillations, preserve capital in trends."

2. Strategy Principle and Profit Logic

2.1 Grid Trading Component (Profit Engine)

  • Basic Setup: Select a asset that historically exhibits wide oscillations or a gradual upward trend (e.g., GBP/JPY, EUR/USD).

  • Grid Layout: Establish a series of equally spaced buy and sell limit orders above and below the current price within a defined range, forming a "trading grid."

  • Automated Operation: As the price fluctuates and touches these grid levels, buy or sell orders are executed automatically. Each complete "buy low, sell high" cycle generates a small profit from the price difference.

  • Profit Source: In ranging markets without a clear directional trend, the price moves back and forth within the grid interval, continuously triggering trades and accumulating considerable profits over time.

2.2 Hedging Risk Management Component (Safety Shield)

This is the key differentiator from standard grid strategies and the core of achieving "low risk."

  • Hedging Trigger Conditions: Establish global risk monitoring indicators. For example:

    • Floating Loss Threshold: Trigger when total floating losses due to a sustained trend reach  -X%  (e.g., -2%) of the total capital.

    • Grid Breakout Signal: Trigger when the price convincingly breaks below the grid's lower boundary or above its upper boundary, potentially confirmed by other technical signals like increased volume.

  • Hedging Operation: Once triggered, the system immediately executes the hedging operation:

    • Close all (or most) existing grid positions to lock in existing losses and prevent further expansion.

    • Simultaneously, open a short (in a downtrend) or long (in an uptrend) position in a more leveraged market (e.g., perpetual swaps or futures). The size of this hedge position is calculated to offset potential further losses from any remaining grid exposure if the trend continues.

  • Risk Control Logic: The strategy switches from "range arbitrage" mode to "trend hedge" mode. If the trend persists, profits from the hedge position cover grid losses. If the trend reverses and the price re-enters the grid range, the hedge position incurs a minor loss, but the reactivated grid profits can cover it. This creates a closed loop of "profit and loss complementation."


İnceleme yok
