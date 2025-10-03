- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|Volatility 10 Index
|11
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|Volatility 10 Index
|6
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|Volatility 10 Index
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DerivBVI-Server-03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Volatility 10 Trading Signals | MT5 Signals | Deriv
Welcome to my Volatility 10 trading signals service!. Signals specifically tailored for the Volatility 10 pair on Deriv, designed to help you maximize your trading potential with precision and confidence.
Why Choose My Signals?
-
Specialized for Volatility 10 Pair: Focused expertise on this unique and fast-moving market.
-
Compatible with MT5 Platform: Easy to integrate and follow signals directly on your MetaTrader 5.
-
Clear Lot Size Recommendations:
-
Minimum deposit of $20 for 0.5 lot
-
$40 for 1 lot
-
$80 for 2 lots
-
And proportional increments beyond that to suit your risk tolerance and account size.
-