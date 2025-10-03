SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / THKJ volatility 10 sniper
Lincolin Arbogast Oiso

THKJ volatility 10 sniper

Lincolin Arbogast Oiso
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 31%
DerivBVI-Server-03
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (90.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (9.09%)
En iyi işlem:
1.27 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.17 USD
Brüt kâr:
8.38 USD (16 770 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2.17 USD (4 338 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (7.38 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
7.38 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.58
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.31%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
20 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.86
Alış işlemleri:
1 (9.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (90.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.86
Beklenen getiri:
0.56 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-2.17 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2.17 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
31.05%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.17 USD
Maksimum:
2.17 USD (10.33%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.33% (2.17 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.32% (0.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Volatility 10 Index 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Volatility 10 Index 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Volatility 10 Index 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1.27 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +7.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -2.17 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DerivBVI-Server-03" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Volatility 10 Trading Signals | MT5 Signals | Deriv

Welcome to my Volatility 10 trading signals service!. Signals specifically tailored for the Volatility 10 pair on Deriv, designed to help you maximize your trading potential with precision and confidence.


Why Choose My Signals?

  • Specialized for Volatility 10 Pair: Focused expertise on this unique and fast-moving market.

  • Compatible with MT5 Platform: Easy to integrate and follow signals directly on your MetaTrader 5.

  • Clear Lot Size Recommendations:

    • Minimum deposit of $20 for 0.5 lot

    • $40 for 1 lot

    • $80 for 2 lots

    • And proportional increments beyond that to suit your risk tolerance and account size.




İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 08:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 08:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
