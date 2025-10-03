SinyallerBölümler
Yi-chun Kuo

HattyLuck

Yi-chun Kuo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
10 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 36%
VantageInternational-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
612
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
445 (72.71%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
167 (27.29%)
En iyi işlem:
87.87 USD
En kötü işlem:
-67.75 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 371.38 USD (2 454 513 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-834.70 USD (2 413 370 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
20 (87.75 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
166.02 USD (13)
Sharpe oranı:
0.14
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.49%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
83
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.25
Alış işlemleri:
296 (48.37%)
Satış işlemleri:
316 (51.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.64
Beklenen getiri:
0.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
22 (-237.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-237.41 USD (22)
Aylık büyüme:
30.51%
Algo alım-satım:
86%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
134.13 USD
Maksimum:
238.71 USD (19.47%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.84% (239.47 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.73% (510.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
ETHUSD.bc 612
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
ETHUSD.bc 542
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
ETHUSD.bc 41K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +87.87 USD
En kötü işlem: -68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 13
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 22
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +87.75 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -237.41 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🤍 Monthly Target: 10–15% Steady Growth

🏅 Strategy Name: ETHUSD Dual-Session Strategy (Daytime Range + Nighttime Breakout)
🏅 Average Holding Time: Intraday to 5 Days

💎 Strategy Core
During the daytime, this strategy uses a Bollinger Band range-trading approach to capture stable profits in sideways markets.
At night, it switches to a breakout strategy following major U.S. economic data releases, aiming to ride strong one-directional moves.
The focus is always on stability and risk control, adapting flexibly to different market sessions.

⚙️ Recommended Copy Settings
🔹 Copy Mode: Proportional margin usage
🔹 Stop Loss: 95% (automatic protection)
🔹 Take Profit: Leave unchecked
🔹 Copy open positions: Yes

💰 Capital & Leverage Suggestion
Recommended capital: USD 1,000 – 2,000
Leverage: 1:500

The system automatically opens proportional trades based on your balance.
For example:
If I trade 0.03 lots with a USD 1,000 account, a USD 2,000 account will trade 0.06 lots,
keeping risk and reward in the same ratio.

Profit-Taking Habit:
Whenever my account profit reaches USD 1,000, I withdraw it to lock in gains and protect capital.

⚠️ Risk-Control Principle
If three consecutive trades close at a loss in one day, I will stop trading for the rest of the day.
This prevents emotional decisions and uncontrolled drawdowns.
Consistency and discipline come first — the goal is sustainable, long-term growth.

🧠 Why Follow My Strategy
Steady Growth: Optimized through real-market experience, proven stable in various conditions.
Dual-Session Logic: Daytime range trading + nighttime breakout for 24-hour efficiency.
Comprehensive Risk Control: Fixed stop loss, dynamic targets, and strict capital protection.
Transparent Management: No exaggerated promises — only verified, real-time performance.

⚠️ Stay Away from Unrealistic “High-Return” Scams!
True profitability comes from discipline and risk control — not luck or empty guarantees.

If you’re looking for a reliable and stable broker,
you can use my referral code 👉 yGvfW1P1
📎 Open an Account Here


İnceleme yok
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 14:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.03 07:20
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 07:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
