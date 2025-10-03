- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD.pro
|7
|XAUUSD.pro
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD.pro
|0
|XAUUSD.pro
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD.pro
|-50
|XAUUSD.pro
|1.6K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradingProInternational-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Hey there, traders! 👋 Welcome to my signal channel. Here, I keep things simple and clean by using Price Action on candlestick patterns as my main strategy. I don’t chase every move in the market—I only trade when the setup looks clear and reliable.
I focus on just two instruments: GBP/USD (GU) and Gold (XAU/USD). For Gold, I only take trades when a trusted candlestick pattern shows up that fits my method. As for GU, I trade it only between 08:00 – 10:00 server time, so everything stays disciplined and structured.
Every trade comes with a well-prepared Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), fully aligned with proper risk management. That way, results stay consistent without unnecessary risks.
Follow along with these signals, stay disciplined, and let’s grow our trading journey together 🚀📈
