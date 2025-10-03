SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Rule
Lauw King San al Adi P

Golden Rule

Lauw King San al Adi P
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 15%
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1:200
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
11
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (54.54%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (45.45%)
En iyi işlem:
7.01 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
22.60 USD (2 257 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7.31 USD (729 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
5 (16.98 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
16.98 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.45
Alım-satım etkinliği:
76.80%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.74%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.88
Alış işlemleri:
8 (72.73%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 (27.27%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.09
Beklenen getiri:
1.39 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.77 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-5.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.31 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
15.29%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.31 USD
Maksimum:
5.31 USD (5.31%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.31% (5.31 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.07% (1.22 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD.pro 7
XAUUSD.pro 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD.pro 0
XAUUSD.pro 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD.pro -50
XAUUSD.pro 1.6K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.01 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +16.98 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.31 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradingProInternational-Live 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Hey there, traders! 👋 Welcome to my signal channel. Here, I keep things simple and clean by using Price Action on candlestick patterns as my main strategy. I don’t chase every move in the market—I only trade when the setup looks clear and reliable.

I focus on just two instruments: GBP/USD (GU) and Gold (XAU/USD). For Gold, I only take trades when a trusted candlestick pattern shows up that fits my method. As for GU, I trade it only between 08:00 – 10:00 server time, so everything stays disciplined and structured.

Every trade comes with a well-prepared Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL), fully aligned with proper risk management. That way, results stay consistent without unnecessary risks.

Follow along with these signals, stay disciplined, and let’s grow our trading journey together 🚀📈


İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 06:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.03 06:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Golden Rule
Ayda 30 USD
15%
0
0
USD
115
USD
1
0%
11
54%
77%
3.09
1.39
USD
5%
1:200
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.