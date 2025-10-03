SinyallerBölümler
Mohd Shukri Bin Mahadi

DoubleBottom

Mohd Shukri Bin Mahadi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
13 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 69%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
446
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
168 (37.66%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
278 (62.33%)
En iyi işlem:
571.74 USD
En kötü işlem:
-337.16 USD
Brüt kâr:
18 339.43 USD (9 923 532 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-10 685.05 USD (6 742 255 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (184.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 125.21 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.16
Alım-satım etkinliği:
111.27%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.36%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
46
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.73
Alış işlemleri:
352 (78.92%)
Satış işlemleri:
94 (21.08%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.72
Beklenen getiri:
17.16 USD
Ortalama kâr:
109.16 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-38.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
18 (-886.58 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-886.58 USD (18)
Aylık büyüme:
15.30%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
85.18 USD
Maksimum:
1 618.57 USD (8.77%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
10.10% (1 618.57 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.97% (204.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
ETHUSD 145
BTCUSD 143
US100Cash 66
USDJPY 62
EURUSD 11
JP225Cash 9
GOLD 6
HK50Cash 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
ETHUSD 2.4K
BTCUSD 2.0K
US100Cash 2.7K
USDJPY 53
EURUSD 160
JP225Cash 22
GOLD 332
HK50Cash 41
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
ETHUSD 202K
BTCUSD 2.7M
US100Cash 246K
USDJPY 1.9K
EURUSD 702
JP225Cash 627
GOLD 20K
HK50Cash 308
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +571.74 USD
En kötü işlem: -337 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +184.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -886.58 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading Strategy Description

Overview

This is a swing trading strategy focused on high-liquidity, globally significant markets with a conservative risk management approach. The strategy targets medium-term price movements across diversified asset classes to capture sustained trends while minimizing exposure to short-term volatility.

Markets Traded

Equity Indices:

  • Nasdaq (NQ/NDX) - Primary focus on US technology sector, highly liquid with strong trending characteristics
  • Hang Seng (HSI) - Asian market exposure, capturing Hong Kong/China market movements

Cryptocurrencies:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) - Leading cryptocurrency, primary digital asset
  • Ethereum (ETH) - Second-largest cryptocurrency, captures altcoin trends

Commodities:

  • Crude Oil (WTI/Brent) - Energy sector exposure, responds to global supply/demand dynamics

Foreign Exchange:

  • USD/JPY - Major currency pair, safe-haven and risk sentiment indicator

Trading Style: Swing Trading

Time Horizon: Positions held from several days to several weeks, capturing intermediate price swings within larger trends.

Approach:

  • Enters positions based on technical setups and market structure
  • Allows trades to develop over multiple sessions
  • Not concerned with intraday noise or minor fluctuations
  • Targets meaningful price moves that develop over days/weeks
  • Fewer trades with higher quality setups versus day trading volume

Risk Management: Conservative

Core Principles:

  • Capital preservation prioritized over aggressive gains
  • Smaller position sizing relative to account equity
  • Strict stop-loss discipline on every trade
  • Risk typically limited to 1-2% of capital per position
  • Diversification across uncorrelated asset classes
  • Avoids over-leveraging despite margin availability
  • Patient entry timing - waits for optimal setups rather than forcing trades

Risk Controls:

  • Pre-determined exit points before entering trades
  • Position sizing calculated based on stop distance
  • Maximum portfolio heat limits (total capital at risk across all positions)
  • Avoids adding to losing positions
  • Reduces exposure during high-volatility or uncertain market conditions

Strategy Advantages

  • Diversification: Multiple asset classes reduce correlation risk
  • Flexibility: Can adapt to various market conditions across global markets
  • Sustainability: Conservative approach supports long-term consistency
  • Time efficiency: Swing trading doesn't require constant market monitoring
  • Quality over quantity: Focus on high-probability setups reduces emotional trading

This strategy balances opportunity across major global markets while maintaining disciplined risk management suitable for steady, long-term capital growth.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 00:59
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
DoubleBottom
Ayda 30 USD
69%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
13
0%
446
37%
111%
1.71
17.16
USD
10%
1:500
