SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / CrazyGOLD M1
Hong Tao Yu

CrazyGOLD M1

Hong Tao Yu
0 inceleme
2 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
EightcapGlobal-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
4 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
7.16 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
21.41 USD (2 139 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (21.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
21.41 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
5.94
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
18 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
3 (75.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (25.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
5.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.35 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
39.13%
Algo alım-satım:
75%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.16 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "EightcapGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.67 × 868
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

This EA is named CrazyGOLD-M1, it can be found in MT5 market.

CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.

Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries.

The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic analysis to detect smart money movements and determine precise entry points.

This EA does not open trades every day—it only executes when clear opportunities are identified, typically every 2–3 days, often placing multiple trades during such periods.

The algorithm applies fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, ensuring consistent risk management. With a small SL, logical TP, and an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, the EA achieves a win rate of over 60%.

Importantly, CrazyGOLD-M1 does not use martingale or grid strategies, allowing traders to manage risk safely at all times.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 15:29
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 15:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 15:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol