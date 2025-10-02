SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp XAUUSD Hamim
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Hamim

Riski Melania
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 44%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
8 (88.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (11.11%)
En iyi işlem:
146.81 USD
En kötü işlem:
-85.76 USD
Brüt kâr:
498.63 USD (11 651 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-85.76 USD (2 144 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
7 (460.19 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
460.19 USD (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.73
Alım-satım etkinliği:
61.54%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.46%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
10 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.81
Alış işlemleri:
7 (77.78%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 (22.22%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.81
Beklenen getiri:
45.87 USD
Ortalama kâr:
62.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-85.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-85.76 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-85.76 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
44.29%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
47.32 USD
Maksimum:
85.76 USD (8.24%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.24% (85.76 USD)
Varlığa göre:
7.07% (73.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 413
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 9.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +146.81 USD
En kötü işlem: -86 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +460.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -85.76 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real3
3.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.43 × 162
18 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security..

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


İnceleme yok
2025.10.06 16:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 13:19
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 13:19
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 06:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 06:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 06:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 06:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 06:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
FastScalp XAUUSD Hamim
Ayda 30 USD
44%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
100%
9
88%
62%
5.81
45.87
USD
8%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.