Marcel Himmerich

InvestXpertsFlow

Marcel Himmerich
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 5000 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
20
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
9 (45.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (55.00%)
En iyi işlem:
52.79 USD
En kötü işlem:
-21.12 USD
Brüt kâr:
129.59 USD (9 203 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-147.18 USD (10 833 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
3 (82.28 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
82.28 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
41.63%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
38.03%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
24 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.24
Alış işlemleri:
13 (65.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
7 (35.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.88
Beklenen getiri:
-0.88 USD
Ortalama kâr:
14.40 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.38 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-55.46 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-55.46 USD (4)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
46.69 USD
Maksimum:
73.83 USD (7.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.00% (73.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.75% (17.86 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
DE40 8
XAUUSD 5
US30 4
EURUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
DE40 5
XAUUSD 27
US30 -10
EURUSD -40
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
DE40 -2K
XAUUSD 561
US30 -128
EURUSD -92
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +52.79 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +82.28 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -55.46 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.31 × 113
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.46 × 98
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
Exness-MT5Real3
0.89 × 54
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.07 × 14
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 463
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
MarketEquityInc-Live
1.56 × 54
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.70 × 600
FusionMarkets-Live
1.73 × 561
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.76 × 220
Note:
This signal is intended only for documentation and transparency of my personal trades.
It is not meant to be subscribed to or copied.

All trading decisions are discretionary/manual.
Execution is routed via the AgenaTrader–MT5 connector, which makes MQL classify trades as “Algo” (Magic Number).

To avoid any misunderstanding, I have deliberately set the subscription price very high (5000 $).
The signal should be seen purely as a tracking account, not as a trading recommendation.
Anyone who still subscribes does so entirely at their own risk.

📺 YouTube – Live Trading & Community
👉 https://www.youtube.com/@investxpertslive


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 10:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 09:09
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 03:49
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.02 03:49
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.02 03:49
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.02 01:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 01:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 01:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.02 01:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.02 01:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
