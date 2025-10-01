- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|US100.cash
|57
|GER40.cash
|6
|US30.cash
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|US100.cash
|-730
|GER40.cash
|-64
|US30.cash
|5
|GBPAUD
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|US100.cash
|14K
|GER40.cash
|-1.8K
|US30.cash
|6K
|GBPAUD
|278
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FTMO-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
📌 Nasdaq Pulse – Signal Description
Nasdaq Pulse is a mechanical Nasdaq 100 strategy built to capture high-probability moves during the U.S. session. Every trade is rule-based — no guessing, no emotions.
Performance (July 1 – Oct 25):
-
📊 54 Trades executed
-
🎯 51.85% Win Rate
-
⚖️ Profit Factor: 2.12
-
💵 Lot Size: 1
-
📉 Max Equity Drawdown: $337.30
Key Features:
-
✅ Focused exclusively on NAS100 – one of the most liquid & volatile indices.
-
✅ Fully mechanical system — each trade follows strict rules (TP or SL, no manual exits).
-
✅ Entries based on market bias + retracement levels (proven session logic).
-
✅ Can generate more than one entry per day depending on market conditions.
-
✅ Designed for long-term consistency > short-term emotions.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use appropriate lot sizing according to your account balance and risk profile.
🚀 Ride the pulse of the Nasdaq with confidence and discipline.
IMPORTANT NOTE : I have only run this strategy on this account since 9th Sept 2025 - you will see when I changed to a fixed lot of 0.25 - the trades before the 9th were not part of this strategy, so please ignore the history before the 9th Sept 2025. The summary I gave you above is a true reflection of the strategy without missing any trades.
Only follow the statistics from the 9th September 2025. The trades before that were on a different strategy which was not profitable.