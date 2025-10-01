SinyallerBölümler
Stephen Bouwer

Nasdaq Pulse

Stephen Bouwer
0 inceleme
8 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
65
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
38 (58.46%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
27 (41.54%)
En iyi işlem:
135.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-191.26 USD
Brüt kâr:
852.89 USD (145 145 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 637.05 USD (126 619 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
8 (413.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
413.57 USD (8)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
16 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
6
Ort. tutma süresi:
6 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.72
Alış işlemleri:
35 (53.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
30 (46.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.52
Beklenen getiri:
-12.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
22.44 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-60.63 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-254.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-348.68 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
0.05%
Algo alım-satım:
30%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
904.63 USD
Maksimum:
1 084.51 USD (10.65%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

📌 Nasdaq Pulse – Signal Description

Nasdaq Pulse is a mechanical Nasdaq 100 strategy built to capture high-probability moves during the U.S. session. Every trade is rule-based — no guessing, no emotions.

Performance (July 1 – Oct 25):

  • 📊 54 Trades executed

  • 🎯 51.85% Win Rate

  • ⚖️ Profit Factor: 2.12

  • 💵 Lot Size: 1

  • 📉 Max Equity Drawdown: $337.30

Key Features:

  • ✅ Focused exclusively on NAS100 – one of the most liquid & volatile indices.

  • Fully mechanical system — each trade follows strict rules (TP or SL, no manual exits).

  • ✅ Entries based on market bias + retracement levels (proven session logic).

  • ✅ Can generate more than one entry per day depending on market conditions.

  • ✅ Designed for long-term consistency > short-term emotions.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past results do not guarantee future performance. Use appropriate lot sizing according to your account balance and risk profile.

🚀 Ride the pulse of the Nasdaq with confidence and discipline.

IMPORTANT NOTE :  I have only run this strategy on this account since 9th Sept 2025 - you will see when I changed to a fixed lot of 0.25 - the trades before the 9th were not part of this strategy, so please ignore the history before the 9th Sept 2025.  The summary I gave you above is a true reflection of the strategy without missing any trades.


2025.10.02 05:59 2025.10.02 05:59:44  

Only follow the statistics from the 9th September 2025. The trades before that were on a different strategy which was not profitable.

