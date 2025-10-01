- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
10
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
3.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
28.16 USD (3 019 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (28.16 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
28.16 USD (10)
Sharpe oranı:
8.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
82.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
1.22%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
2 (20.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (80.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
2.82 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.82 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
4.69%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.70% (4.21 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDCAD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|24
|AUDCAD
|4
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|605
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +3.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 10
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +28.16 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo02
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 57
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.30 × 30
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.33 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.81 × 221
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.88 × 262
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.05 × 292
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.17 × 132
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.29 × 52
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|2.00 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|2.00 × 2
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|2.38 × 8
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|2.50 × 4
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|2.50 × 127
|
Tickmill-Live10
|2.54 × 13
İnceleme yok
