The Majors Oracle
Albert Kuipers

The Majors Oracle

Albert Kuipers
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
8
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
6 (75.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (25.00%)
En iyi işlem:
2.12 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1.90 USD
Brüt kâr:
7.24 USD (285 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3.72 USD (173 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (4.78 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
4.78 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
21.23%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.68%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.85
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.95
Beklenen getiri:
0.44 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.21 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-1.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1.90 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.48 USD
Maksimum:
1.90 USD (0.36%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.35% (1.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
1.01% (5.27 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 6
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD -2
GBPUSD 114
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +2.12 USD
En kötü işlem: -2 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +4.78 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1.90 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
FBSInc-Real-11
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.06 × 48
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.14 × 36
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.22 × 59
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.39 × 85
FPMarkets-Live2
0.47 × 19
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.59 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.73 × 95
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.80 × 260
ICMarkets-Live22
0.88 × 64
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.04 × 294
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.27 × 548
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.40 × 47
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
2.00 × 1
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.32 × 203
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
2.50 × 4
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
2.50 × 4
19 daha fazla...
📊 Advanced Signal for EUR/USD & GBP/USD
This signal is designed for traders who value precision, stability, and consistent growth.
Powered by an advanced algorithm, it continuously scans the market, identifies high-probability entry points, and executes a multi-stage profit management strategy to ensure controlled, reliable performance with minimal risk.

Perfect for large accounts – this signal prioritizes capital safety and steady returns.
🔁 Multi-stage profit closing for optimized results
📈 Proven consistency across different market conditions

Follow this signal if you seek long-term stability, low drawdown, and sustainable profit growth.


🔑 Key Features

  • ⚙️ Advanced trading algorithm for continuous market analysis

  • 🎯 Accurate entry filters for optimal trade timing

  • 📈 Improved trading performance through intelligent strategies

  • 💰 Multi-stage profit closure for precise exit control

  • 🤖 Fully automatic trading mode

  • 🧠 Smart money management system for capital protection

  • 📰 Flexible economic news filter to avoid high-risk events

  • 🛡️ High spread protection for stable execution

  • Day and time filters for optimized trading sessions

💡 Recommended Settings

  • 💵 Minimum balance: $200

  • ⚖️ Pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD

  • ⚙️ Best use low spread ECN accounts

🎯 Objective

The main goal is to provide safer, more efficient, and performance-driven trading.
By combining smart analysis, risk control, and profit optimization, the system delivers a balanced and consistent trading experience.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.03 02:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 20:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 16:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 12:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 12:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 12:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 12:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
The Majors Oracle
Ayda 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
527
USD
1
100%
8
75%
21%
1.94
0.44
USD
1%
1:500
