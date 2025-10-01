- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|974
|USDJPY
|11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|22
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management, aiming for a balanced approach between opportunity and control that can adapt to different market phases.
Trading Style:
-
Primarily intraday trades, with occasional overnight positions when justified
-
Each trade is protected by a clear stop-loss
-
Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours
Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a 100,000 USD account with 1:200 leverage. For subscribers, a similar leverage (at least 1:100) is recommended in order to mirror trade sizes realistically.
Important Notes:
-
There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results
-
Execution conditions, broker differences, and slippage may lead to variations in outcomes
-
The main focus is on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck
USD
USD
USD