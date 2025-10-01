This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management, aiming for a balanced approach between opportunity and control that can adapt to different market phases.

Trading Style:

Primarily intraday trades , with occasional overnight positions when justified

Each trade is protected by a clear stop-loss

Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours

Account & Leverage:

The signal runs on a 100,000 USD account with 1:200 leverage. For subscribers, a similar leverage (at least 1:100) is recommended in order to mirror trade sizes realistically.

Important Notes: