Volker Minkenberg

GoldFxx

Volker Minkenberg
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 49 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
22
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
20 (90.90%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (9.09%)
En iyi işlem:
243.65 USD
En kötü işlem:
-574.14 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 816.39 USD (3 703 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-831.35 USD (1 622 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
15 (1 033.84 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 033.84 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.27
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
38.37%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
32 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.72
Alış işlemleri:
13 (59.09%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (40.91%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.18
Beklenen getiri:
44.77 USD
Ortalama kâr:
90.82 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-415.68 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-574.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-574.14 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.99%
Algo alım-satım:
81%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
574.14 USD (0.57%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.57% (574.14 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.58% (576.08 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
USDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 974
USDJPY 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 2.1K
USDJPY 22
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +243.65 USD
En kötü işlem: -574 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 033.84 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -574.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Darwinex-Live-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
This signal focuses on major forex pairs and gold (XAUUSD). The strategy combines precise entry rules with strict risk management, aiming for a balanced approach between opportunity and control that can adapt to different market phases.

Trading Style:

  • Primarily intraday trades, with occasional overnight positions when justified

  • Each trade is protected by a clear stop-loss

  • Average holding time ranges from minutes to a few hours

Account & Leverage:
The signal runs on a 100,000 USD account with 1:200 leverage. For subscribers, a similar leverage (at least 1:100) is recommended in order to mirror trade sizes realistically.

Important Notes:

  • There are no guarantees of profit; past performance is not indicative of future results

  • Execution conditions, broker differences, and slippage may lead to variations in outcomes

  • The main focus is on discipline, risk control, and consistency, not on short-term luck


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 07:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 06:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 17:19
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 14:09
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.01 11:59
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 11:59
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 11:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 11:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.