Volker Minkenberg

ForexGoldx

Volker Minkenberg
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
39 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 38%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
22
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
18 (81.81%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
4 (18.18%)
En iyi işlem:
19.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-12.15 USD
Brüt kâr:
55.96 USD (4 701 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-28.41 USD (2 779 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (38.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
38.97 USD (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.67%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
24
Ort. tutma süresi:
41 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.27
Alış işlemleri:
12 (54.55%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (45.45%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.97
Beklenen getiri:
1.25 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.11 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-7.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-11.48 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-12.15 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
37.82%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
10.99 USD
Maksimum:
12.15 USD (10.79%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.64% (11.48 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.24% (11.47 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 21
GBPCHF 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 8
GBPCHF 19
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 1.2K
GBPCHF 770
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +19.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -12 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +38.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11.48 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "RoboForex-ECN-3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real-7
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.13 × 15
RoboForex-ECN
0.18 × 11
Exness-Real17
0.20 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.50 × 14
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.70 × 10
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.86 × 424
ThreeTrader-Live
1.27 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.69 × 13
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
2.40 × 5
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Axi-US06-Live
4.20 × 5
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
4.69 × 29
Tickmill-Live10
5.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live05
6.36 × 25
25 daha fazla...
What you get:

  • Focused trading in Forex pairs and precious metals (e.g. Gold), with strategies tuned for volatility and market reactions.

  • Risk-managed entries, aiming for steady growth and controlled drawdowns.

  • Weekly updates and transparent performance metrics: win-rate, profit factor, max drawdown.

Why subscribe:

  • For traders seeking exposure to both currencies and metals, diversifying risk.

  • For those wanting moderate, consistent returns rather than chasing high but unstable profits.

  • Ideal for medium-risk tolerance: you get regular signals with defined stop losses, no over-leveraging.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 07:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 06:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 11:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 11:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ForexGoldx
Ayda 39 USD
38%
0
0
USD
108
USD
1
0%
22
81%
100%
1.96
1.25
USD
16%
1:500
