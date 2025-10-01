Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (gold), selected major FX

Trading Style: Bang Jay’s Price Action Strategy (PAS), trend following with structured confirmations, no martingale and no grid

Trigger Timeframe: M5–M30

Active Hours: London session, New York session; rarely during Tokyo session

Approach & Edge

Green Arrow CT executes the Price Action Strategy. We identify trend structure, order blocks or supply–demand zones, and breakout–retest momentum. Each entry is placed with a measured Stop Loss. No averaging against the trend, no martingale, no grid. Exits combine partial take profit and ATR based trailing stop.

Risk per trade: low to moderate, adjusted to volatility

Simultaneous exposure: limited with correlation control, especially on multi pair conditions

High impact news: avoid trading 10–30 minutes before and after releases such as NFP or FOMC unless there is a high probability setup

Target: risk to reward ratio greater than 1:1, dynamic with market structure

Primary objective: maintain controlled drawdown and equity consistency

Minimum balance: USD 500

Leverage: at least 1:100 recommended for margin flexibility

Copy mode: Proportional by balance

Margin usage cap: conservative at 30 percent of equity or less

Equity protection (optional): enable a stop if your equity drops more than 20 percent from your personal peak

VPS: use a VPS with latency under 50 ms to the broker server to reduce slippage

SL or TP: allow SL and TP to be copied as is. Avoid manual intervention unless in emergency conditions on your side

Stop Loss is always set at entry

No holding positions during very thin liquidity or extreme spreads

Position size adapts to volatility. There may be flat periods with no trades when no valid setup exists

Risk ManagementFollower Settings Recommendations (MQL5)Execution PolicyTransparency

All results and order history are reflected on the MQL5 page. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Green Arrow focuses on capital preservation and sustainable equity growth, not lottery style gains.

Who This Signal Is For

Traders and investors who prioritize disciplined risk, prefer a rules based price action approach, and understand that markets cycle through trending, ranging, and no signal phases.

Disclaimer: Trading CFD or FX involves high risk. Investment value can go up and down. You are fully responsible for your copy settings and personal risk decisions. Make sure you understand how MQL5 signal copying works before subscribing.