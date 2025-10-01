SinyallerBölümler
Zainuri Lesmana

Green Arrow Pepperstone

Zainuri Lesmana
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -13%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
16
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
5 (31.25%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
11 (68.75%)
En iyi işlem:
13.46 USD
En kötü işlem:
-18.56 USD
Brüt kâr:
26.64 USD (1 332 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-90.12 USD (6 566 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
4 (25.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
25.04 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.52
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.13%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.83%
En son işlem:
1 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
18
Ort. tutma süresi:
58 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.77
Alış işlemleri:
8 (50.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
8 (50.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.30
Beklenen getiri:
-3.97 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.33 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-8.19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-82.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-82.72 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-13.28%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
63.48 USD
Maksimum:
82.72 USD (15.93%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
16.50% (82.72 USD)
Varlığa göre:
5.63% (27.09 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 16
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD -63
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD -5.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.46 USD
En kötü işlem: -19 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +25.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -82.72 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 530
Tickmill-Live
1.25 × 8
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
1.42 × 389
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.83 × 8219
FusionMarkets-Live
2.30 × 2211
Exness-MT5Real5
3.48 × 3437
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.57 × 3441
ICMarkets-MT5-2
3.73 × 1919
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.73 × 60
Exness-MT5Real
6.12 × 748
FxPro-MT5
6.38 × 84
Exness-MT5Real18
7.06 × 51
VantageFX-Live
7.33 × 3
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
7.80 × 5
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
8.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5
9.00 × 4
Coinexx-Live
10.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real6
10.40 × 30
7 daha fazla...
Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (gold), selected major FX

Trading Style: Bang Jay’s Price Action Strategy (PAS), trend following with structured confirmations, no martingale and no grid
Trigger Timeframe: M5–M30
Active Hours: London session, New York session; rarely during Tokyo session

Approach & Edge

Green Arrow CT executes the Price Action Strategy. We identify trend structure, order blocks or supply–demand zones, and breakout–retest momentum. Each entry is placed with a measured Stop Loss. No averaging against the trend, no martingale, no grid. Exits combine partial take profit and ATR based trailing stop.

Risk Management

  • Risk per trade: low to moderate, adjusted to volatility

  • Simultaneous exposure: limited with correlation control, especially on multi pair conditions

  • High impact news: avoid trading 10–30 minutes before and after releases such as NFP or FOMC unless there is a high probability setup

  • Target: risk to reward ratio greater than 1:1, dynamic with market structure

  • Primary objective: maintain controlled drawdown and equity consistency

Follower Settings Recommendations (MQL5)

  • Minimum balance: USD 500

  • Leverage: at least 1:100 recommended for margin flexibility

  • Copy mode: Proportional by balance

  • Margin usage cap: conservative at 30 percent of equity or less

  • Equity protection (optional): enable a stop if your equity drops more than 20 percent from your personal peak

  • VPS: use a VPS with latency under 50 ms to the broker server to reduce slippage

  • SL or TP: allow SL and TP to be copied as is. Avoid manual intervention unless in emergency conditions on your side

Execution Policy

  • Stop Loss is always set at entry

  • No holding positions during very thin liquidity or extreme spreads

  • Position size adapts to volatility. There may be flat periods with no trades when no valid setup exists

Transparency

All results and order history are reflected on the MQL5 page. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Green Arrow focuses on capital preservation and sustainable equity growth, not lottery style gains.

Who This Signal Is For

Traders and investors who prioritize disciplined risk, prefer a rules based price action approach, and understand that markets cycle through trending, ranging, and no signal phases.

Disclaimer: Trading CFD or FX involves high risk. Investment value can go up and down. You are fully responsible for your copy settings and personal risk decisions. Make sure you understand how MQL5 signal copying works before subscribing.

İnceleme yok
2025.10.02 03:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 02:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.02 02:49
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 06:04
Share of trading days is too low
2025.10.01 06:04
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.10.01 05:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.01 05:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.01 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 05:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
