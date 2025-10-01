- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|16
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|-63
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|-5.2K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.06 × 530
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.25 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.42 × 389
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.83 × 8219
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.30 × 2211
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.48 × 3437
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.57 × 3441
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|3.73 × 1919
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.73 × 60
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.12 × 748
|
FxPro-MT5
|6.38 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|7.06 × 51
|
VantageFX-Live
|7.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|7.80 × 5
|
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
|8.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|9.00 × 4
|
Coinexx-Live
|10.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|10.40 × 30
Primary Instruments: XAUUSD (gold), selected major FX
Trading Style: Bang Jay’s Price Action Strategy (PAS), trend following with structured confirmations, no martingale and no grid
Trigger Timeframe: M5–M30
Active Hours: London session, New York session; rarely during Tokyo session
Green Arrow CT executes the Price Action Strategy. We identify trend structure, order blocks or supply–demand zones, and breakout–retest momentum. Each entry is placed with a measured Stop Loss. No averaging against the trend, no martingale, no grid. Exits combine partial take profit and ATR based trailing stop.Risk Management
-
Risk per trade: low to moderate, adjusted to volatility
-
Simultaneous exposure: limited with correlation control, especially on multi pair conditions
-
High impact news: avoid trading 10–30 minutes before and after releases such as NFP or FOMC unless there is a high probability setup
-
Target: risk to reward ratio greater than 1:1, dynamic with market structure
-
Primary objective: maintain controlled drawdown and equity consistency
-
Minimum balance: USD 500
-
Leverage: at least 1:100 recommended for margin flexibility
-
Copy mode: Proportional by balance
-
Margin usage cap: conservative at 30 percent of equity or less
-
Equity protection (optional): enable a stop if your equity drops more than 20 percent from your personal peak
-
VPS: use a VPS with latency under 50 ms to the broker server to reduce slippage
-
SL or TP: allow SL and TP to be copied as is. Avoid manual intervention unless in emergency conditions on your side
-
Stop Loss is always set at entry
-
No holding positions during very thin liquidity or extreme spreads
-
Position size adapts to volatility. There may be flat periods with no trades when no valid setup exists
All results and order history are reflected on the MQL5 page. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Green Arrow focuses on capital preservation and sustainable equity growth, not lottery style gains.Who This Signal Is For
Traders and investors who prioritize disciplined risk, prefer a rules based price action approach, and understand that markets cycle through trending, ranging, and no signal phases.
Disclaimer: Trading CFD or FX involves high risk. Investment value can go up and down. You are fully responsible for your copy settings and personal risk decisions. Make sure you understand how MQL5 signal copying works before subscribing.
USD
USD
USD