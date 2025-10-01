SinyallerBölümler
Vyom Tekriwal

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 Signal

Vyom Tekriwal
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
AAAFx-5 Real
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
29
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
24 (82.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (17.24%)
En iyi işlem:
16.06 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-12.58 EUR
Brüt kâr:
119.24 EUR (8 361 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-43.02 EUR (3 601 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
12 (66.85 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
66.85 EUR (12)
Sharpe oranı:
0.43
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.38%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
2.25%
En son işlem:
6 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
29
Ort. tutma süresi:
31 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
2.47
Alış işlemleri:
23 (79.31%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 (20.69%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.77
Beklenen getiri:
2.63 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
4.97 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-8.60 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-30.90 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-30.90 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
7.15%
Algo alım-satım:
34%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
30.90 EUR (2.70%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
2.70% (30.90 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.43% (15.94 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 87
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 4.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +16.06 EUR
En kötü işlem: -13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 12
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +66.85 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -30.90 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "AAAFx-5 Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.68 × 63
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.86 × 7
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
1.15 × 79
Gold Quantum King EA MT5 - Please Use Recommended Set File for Gold Added in Comment Section _ Use M15 time on Gold for live & backtest . Thankyou!

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with advanced algorithmic logic and a blend of proven technical indicators, this EA aims to deliver consistent performance under various market conditions.

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

  • Pattern recognition based on historical data

  • Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

  • Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

The EA utilizes a strategic combination of:

  • Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

  • Moving Average (MA)

  • Stochastic Oscillator

  • Supertrend AI-based Filter

These indicators work in harmony to identify high-probability entry and exit points with precision. The system incorporates intelligent signal filtering and confirmation mechanisms to reduce false signals and improve trade accuracy.

Key Features:

  • Optimized for XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe

  • Supports ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Simple setup with user-friendly interface

Gold Quantum King EA MT5 is the result of extensive back-testing, real-market forward testing, and ongoing refinements to ensure long-term stability and profitability. Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or automate your gold trading strategy, this EA offers a robust and intelligent solution.


İnceleme yok
2025.10.01 01:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 01:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
