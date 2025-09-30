SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Btc Sideway
Quang Hiep Tran

Btc Sideway

Quang Hiep Tran
0 inceleme
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -15%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-29.31 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-30.59 USD (9 161 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
0.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
73 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
37 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
-30.59 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-30.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-29.31 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-29.31 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.00%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
30.59 USD
Maksimum:
30.59 USD (15.28%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.28% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
BTCUSD -31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
BTCUSD -9.2K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -29 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -29.31 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real7" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.50 × 24
This strategy utilizes an Expert Advisor (EA) to manage trade execution and is specifically designed to perform well in the Bitcoin (BTC) market when it is moving within a sideways (range-bound) condition. At the current stage, I am focusing on aggressive account growth by allocating 20% of the account balance for long (buy) positions and 15% for short (sell) positions.

It is important to note that this is a high-risk, high-return approach. There may be periods of drawdown caused by consecutive losing trades; however, the winning trades are intended to recover those losses and drive substantial account growth.

The strategy follows the “small loss, big win” principle but applies it in a way that fits sideways market conditions. It only initiates positions when there is a clear and well-defined trading signal, resulting in approximately 10 trades per year. Patience and confidence in the methodology are essential for success.

The anticipated annual return is to double the account (x2) or more under favorable market conditions.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.30 10:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.30 10:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.30 07:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 1.11% of days out of the 90 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.30 07:26
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.09.30 07:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 73 days
