Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel

The Golden Didi

Saif Bassam Abdulqader Mahmoud Helayel
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
17
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
17 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
13.28 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
89.90 USD (5 530 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
17 (89.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
89.90 USD (17)
Sharpe oranı:
2.22
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
23 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
8 (47.06%)
Satış işlemleri:
9 (52.94%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
5.29 USD
Ortalama kâr:
5.29 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Aylık büyüme:
12.03%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 90
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 5.5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +13.28 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +89.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Veri yok

My Trading Strategy — Consistent, Disciplined, Proven

My approach to the markets is built on precision, discipline, and consistency. I focus on short, controlled trading windows where the market is calmer and price action is more predictable. This allows me to avoid unnecessary volatility and protect capital while targeting high-probability setups.

 How I Trade

  • Low-volatility sessions: I trade during specific hours of the day when the market moves in tighter ranges, reducing risk from sudden spikes.

  • Range & filter logic: My strategy identifies stable price zones and avoids trading during strong, trending moves that could lead to false signals.

  • One clean trade session per day: Instead of overtrading, I take advantage of a focused trading window, ensuring quality over quantity.

  • Flexible risk management: Depending on market conditions, I adjust between conservative and more aggressive setups, always with strict risk control.

  • Advanced money management: My system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop losses, trailing protection, and optional recovery methods to maximize consistency.

 Why This Strategy Works

  • High win rate potential — I aim for accuracy above all, taking trades only when conditions align with my filters.

  • Disciplined execution — No emotional decisions, no chasing, just a structured trading plan.

  • Risk-controlled growth — Designed to protect capital first, profit second.

  • Transparent performance — Every trade is tracked, verified, and shared.

 

Why Follow My Signals?

Because this strategy is built around consistency, not gambling. By focusing on high-probability setups, managing risk properly, and sticking to a tested process, I aim to deliver steady results that compound over time.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.29 19:37
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 19:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
