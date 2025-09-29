- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDm
|90
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDm
|5.5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
My Trading Strategy — Consistent, Disciplined, Proven
My approach to the markets is built on precision, discipline, and consistency. I focus on short, controlled trading windows where the market is calmer and price action is more predictable. This allows me to avoid unnecessary volatility and protect capital while targeting high-probability setups.
How I Trade
-
Low-volatility sessions: I trade during specific hours of the day when the market moves in tighter ranges, reducing risk from sudden spikes.
-
Range & filter logic: My strategy identifies stable price zones and avoids trading during strong, trending moves that could lead to false signals.
-
One clean trade session per day: Instead of overtrading, I take advantage of a focused trading window, ensuring quality over quantity.
-
Flexible risk management: Depending on market conditions, I adjust between conservative and more aggressive setups, always with strict risk control.
-
Advanced money management: My system includes dynamic lot sizing, stop losses, trailing protection, and optional recovery methods to maximize consistency.
Why This Strategy Works
-
High win rate potential — I aim for accuracy above all, taking trades only when conditions align with my filters.
-
Disciplined execution — No emotional decisions, no chasing, just a structured trading plan.
-
Risk-controlled growth — Designed to protect capital first, profit second.
-
Transparent performance — Every trade is tracked, verified, and shared.
Why Follow My Signals?
Because this strategy is built around consistency, not gambling. By focusing on high-probability setups, managing risk properly, and sticking to a tested process, I aim to deliver steady results that compound over time.